RedLock Enhances Visibility, Compliance Assurance, and Threat Detection Capabilities With Microsoft Azure

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RSA Conference – RedLock, an industry leader in Cloud Threat Defense, today announced enhanced capabilities to help Microsoft Azure customers identify security and compliance risks in their cloud environments. RedLock’s recent integration with Azure Network Watcher provides a richer understanding of network traffic patterns and is another valuable data source for the RedLock Cloud 360™ platform.

Azure Network Watcher is a network monitoring and diagnostic service that collects Network Security Group (NSG) Flow Logs. The integration enables customers to monitor virtual machines, network security and security group views, as well as topologically visualize their network traffic in their Azure environment to detect advanced threats such as cryptojacking, lateral movement, and data exfiltration. RedLock serves the needs of enterprises seeking to ensure compliance, govern security, and enable security operations across Azure environments.

With the integration of Azure Network Watcher, the RedLock Cloud 360 platform now provides a comprehensive set of features for Azure environments that include:

Asset Discovery and Inventory: Discover all assets in an environment such as Azure Virtual Machines, Azure SQL Databases and Azure Storage, and view them in one place.

Discover all assets in an environment such as Azure Virtual Machines, Azure SQL Databases and Azure Storage, and view them in one place. Compliance Reporting: Assess and report on compliance against industry standards such as CIS, NIST, SOC 2, and PCI.

Assess and report on compliance against industry standards such as CIS, NIST, SOC 2, and PCI. Policy Guardrails: Leverage custom and out-of-the-box policies to rapidly detect and respond to risky configurations and sensitive user activities.

Leverage custom and out-of-the-box policies to rapidly detect and respond to risky configurations and sensitive user activities. Threat Detection: Detect network intrusions, account compromises, and insider threats by establishing behavior baselines and flagging any deviations.

Detect network intrusions, account compromises, and insider threats by establishing behavior baselines and flagging any deviations. Incident Investigation: Investigate current threats or past incidents and quickly determine the root cause.

Investigate current threats or past incidents and quickly determine the root cause. Contextual Alerts: Prioritize and respond to issues based on context about all the risk factors associated with a resource.

Prioritize and respond to issues based on context about all the risk factors associated with a resource. Enterprise Integrations: Integrate with popular vulnerability management solutions, threat intelligence feeds, and Security Incident and Event Monitoring (SIEM) platforms.

“Microsoft Azure has experienced a tremendous surge in customers and revenue,” said Varun Badhwar, CEO and co-founder of RedLock. “Azure’s success is more proof that enterprises are accelerating their journey to public cloud. The RedLock Cloud 360 platform enables Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs) within those enterprises to confidently support those efforts by offering unprecedented visibility and control in the cloud. RedLock is honored to be an early technology partner for Azure Network Watcher and participate in the Microsoft One Commercial Partner Program.”

“Microsoft Azure delivers enterprise-grade cloud services to the world’s most demanding enterprises,” said Vijay Tinnanur, principal program manager, Microsoft Azure Networking at Microsoft Corp. “By augmenting its existing threat defense capabilities for Azure with network monitoring visualization, RedLock is supplementing security and compliance protections for Azure customers, helping their resources stay safe, secure and uncompromised.”

Read more about RedLock’s support for Azure Network Watcher at https://blog.redlock.io/increasing-azure-visibility-with-network-watcher-and-redlock, and more about how RedLock enables deeper visibility into risks within Azure environments at https://redlock.io/platform/microsoft-azure-security-compliance.

