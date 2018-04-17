Actian and Qlik Partner to Accelerate Self-Service Analytics

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Actian, the hybrid data management, analytics and integration company, today announced a strategic partnership with Qlik® to deliver next-generation data analytics solutions. The partnership leverages the speed of Actian’s Vector data analytics technology with Qlik’s self-service data analytics platform to deliver unprecedented levels of intuitive access and real-time insight for enterprises.

The combination of these two industry-leading technologies will facilitate a new generation of data-driven solutions, enabling rapid access to the critical business insights self-service users need – all without complicated and costly custom IT development often required by conventional solutions. This reduces the need for specialized expertise and eliminates the performance bottlenecks seen in traditional relational databases, which often require batch data loading – hindering the ability to conduct effective ad hoc data discovery.

“Enterprises are looking to maximize the value of their data, and speed to analysis is essential to unlocking that value,” said Drew Clarke, SVP – Office of Strategy Management at Qlik. “We look forward to partnering with Actian to help customers accelerate analysis for their entire workforce, driving more timely and meaningful insights from all their data.”

Actian is one of only a few partners who have optimized their offering to support Qlik’s pioneering Data Concierge capability, an open source discovery project which enables users to leverage on-demand application generation through an easy-to-use graphical interface to find and connect data sources throughout the enterprise.

“Responding directly to our customers’ needs, this strategic, multi-dimensional collaboration with Qlik is aligned with Actian’s hybrid data vision,” said Jeff Veis, Chief Marketing Officer at Actian. “This joint effort will usher in a fundamental breakthrough in terms of performance and scale for users conducting real-time, ad hoc data discovery. With the marriage of Qlik’s advanced data analytics platform and Actian’s hybrid data analytics and integration solutions, organizations are better equipped to become truly data-driven and gain competitive advantage.”

Actian Vector is an industry-leading, vectorized, in-memory analytics database designed to deliver high performance analytics on-premises and in the cloud. Actian Vector for Qlik Sense® and Qlik Data Concierge is available immediately to customers. This new revolutionary capability will be showcased at Qlik’s upcoming Qonnections Worldwide User Conference in Orlando, FL, on April 24, 2018.

About Qlik

Qlik® is the leading data analytics platform and the pioneer of user-driven business intelligence. Its portfolio of cloud-based and on-premise solutions meets customers’ growing needs from reporting and self-service visual analysis to guided, embedded and custom analytics, regardless of where data is located. Customers using Qlik Sense®, QlikView® and Qlik Cloud®, gain meaning out of information from multiple sources, exploring the hidden relationships within data that lead to insights that ignite good ideas. Headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania, Qlik does business in more than 100 countries with over 45,000 customers globally.

About Actian – Activate your Data™

Actian, the hybrid data management, analytics and integration company, delivers data as a competitive advantage to thousands of customers worldwide. Through the deployment of innovative hybrid data technologies and solutions Actian ensures that business critical systems can transact and integrate at their very best – on premise, in the cloud or both. Thousands of forward-thinking organizations around the globe trust Actian to help them solve the toughest data challenges to transform how they run their businesses, today and in the future. For more, visit https://www.actian.com.

