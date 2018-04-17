Single Family Housing Leader HomeRiver Group Selects RealPage’s Propertyware Platform

RICHARDSON, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP), a leading global provider of software and data analytics to the real estate industry, today announced that HomeRiver Group (HRG), an integrated national platform offering world class property management services to owners and tenants in the single family and multifamily rental market, has elected to implement Propertyware’s suite of solutions.

HomeRiver Group manages approximately fifteen thousand units, with plans to double their unit count. Since 2016, HomeRiver Group has acquired several single family property management companies that used different technology stacks. To support its continued growth and streamline processes across the company, HomeRiver Group sought out a solution offering real-time data access and strong business continuity support.

“As we moved to a centralized management model following our acquisitions, the need for a singular, web-based solution that we could customize to our needs became clear,” said Andy Propst, CEO of HomeRiver Group. “We determined that Propertyware would provide a roadmap for future acquisitions and support a seamless transition and implementation process following acquisitions.”

“The Propertyware platform offers the ability to build a set of singular customized workflows specific to a company’s unique needs,” said Charles Riska, Senior Vice President of Sales at Propertyware. “We are proud to partner with HomeRiver Group and provide a tailor-made solution to support their continued growth.”

Over one million managed units are currently on the Propertyware platform.

About RealPage

RealPage is a leading global provider of software and data analytics to the real estate industry. Clients use its platform to improve operating performance and increase capital returns. Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Richardson, Texas, RealPage currently serves nearly 12,500 clients worldwide from offices in North America, Europe and Asia. For more information about RealPage, visit www.realpage.com.

About Propertyware

Propertyware Inc., a RealPage company, is an all-in-one, web-based solution for single family property management that is affordable, flexible and scalable. Learn more at www.propertyware.com.

About HomeRiver Group

HomeRiver Group is an integrated national platform offering world class property management services to owner and tenants in the single family and multifamily rental market. HomeRiver Group’s mission is to be the premier national residential property management company in the United States, offering acquisition, renovation, leasing, management, maintenance and brokerage. HomeRiver Group is intently focused on serving both owners and tenants, and are dedicated to a culture of integrity, superlative performance and respect. Learn more at http://www.homeriver.com/about.