Willdan Selected for Fourth Time to Implement Puget Sound Energy’s Small Business Direct Install Program

ANAHEIM, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: WLDN) today announced that, for the fourth consecutive time, Puget Sound Energy (PSE) has selected Willdan to implement its Small Business Direct Install (SBDI) Program. This two-year, $6 million program will continue to provide direct install services to small businesses and has been expanded to also serve lodging and small agricultural facilities. The program aims to deliver 15.8 million kWh and 6,000 therms savings for PSE customers. Willdan previously worked with small- and medium-sized lodging customers under the Lodging Direct Install Program and served over 20 small agricultural customers under the previous SBDI Program. Outreach and services to customers in these markets will continue to expand with this latest program award.

“This direct install program is essential to serving some of our hardest-to-reach and underserved customers,” said Sarah Cann, PSE Program Manager for the SBDI Program. “We plan to use Willdan’s understanding of these markets and customer outreach experience to help us bring significant savings and improved work environments to these customer segments.”

The SBDI Program will target energy savings in five regions each year, focusing on a downtown city core group of businesses. Willdan will continue to coordinate with PSE’s Contractor Alliance Network to recruit new program participants and to install a combination of lighting, HVAC, controls, domestic hot water, and refrigeration measures at very low costs to the customer.

About Puget Sound Energy

Puget Sound Energy is proud to serve our neighbors and communities in 10 Washington counties. PSE is Washington’s largest utility, supporting 1.1 million electric customers and 800,000 natural gas customers. For more about PSE and what they do, visit pse.com and follow them on Facebook and Twitter.

About Willdan

Willdan provides professional consulting and technical services to utilities, public agencies and private industry throughout the United States. The Company's service offerings span a broad set of complementary disciplines that include energy efficiency and sustainability, engineering and planning, financial and economic consulting, and national preparedness. Willdan provides integrated technical solutions to extend the reach and resources of its clients, and provides all services through its subsidiaries specialized in each segment. For additional information, visit Willdan's website at www.willdan.com.

