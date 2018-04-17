IRI and Data Plus Math Announce Media Solution for Deeper TV Campaign Analysis

CHICAGO & BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IRI® today announced that it is making its advertising measurement analysis from the IRI Lift™ solution, which links media exposure to sales, accessible in Data Plus Math’s TV attribution platform. Through this alliance, TV networks, marketers and agencies will be able to identify which elements of a TV advertising campaign are driving the purchase of an advertiser’s products.

IRI is empowering marketers with the analytics technology to identify and target the most relevant consumers during the right time, and in the best place. By combining IRI’s analytics with Data Plus Math’s cross-screen TV attribution technology, marketers now have access to the most rapid and superior attribution and lift analysis.

“Historically, marketers have lacked the tools needed to isolate the impact of TV campaigns on sales outcomes; the IRI and Data Plus Math integration will give them the ability to more quickly and accurately measure a campaign’s lift,” said Nishat Mehta, president, IRI Media Center of Excellence. “We are eager to partner with Data Plus Math to bring deeper insights faster to drive improved ROAS on television leading to an improved experience for the consumer.”

The integration helps to enable marketers to apply Data Plus Math’s multi-touch attribution technology to measure the upper- and mid-funnel impact of multi-screen TV campaigns on various marketing outcomes. IRI solutions provide timely campaign lift readouts and differential scoring of campaign tactics, such as audience target, frequency of exposure, program, network, daypart and creative to support campaign optimization.

“TV remains a potent advertising medium; advertisers and agencies have an enormous opportunity to effectively reach consumers if they have access to the best data and insights,” said John Hoctor, chief executive officer and co-founder of Data Plus Math. “We’re excited to work with IRI based on its very large and highly accurate data set. This alliance further increases Data Plus Math’s ability to help marketers understand which aspects of their campaigns are driving the most effective results.”

The IRI and Data Plus Math integration is currently available to the marketplace. To learn how these solutions can help your advertising spend results, please contact sales@dataplusmath.com.

Helpful Link

IRI Lift Press Release: https://www.iriworldwide.com/en-US/Insights/news/IRI-Introduces-IRI-Lift,-a-Next-Generation-Solution-for-Measuring-True-Impact-of-Advertising-on

About Data Plus Math

Data Plus Math is a media measurement company that helps connect advertising exposures to real-world outcomes. Powered by millions of households of cross-screen viewing data, the company’s TV and Video attribution platform is used by cable operators, national programming networks, agencies and marketers to measure which components of their advertising campaigns are driving results. Data Plus Math’s investors include Comcast Ventures and Greycroft Partners. and it is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About the IRI Partner Ecosystem

IRI fundamentally believes that delivering differentiated growth for clients requires deep, highly integrated partnering with a variety of best-of-breed companies. As such, IRI works closely with a broad range of industry leaders across multiple industries and sectors to create innovative joint solutions, services and access to capabilities to help its clients more effectively collaborate and compete in their various markets and exceed their growth objectives. IRI is committed to its partnership philosophy and continues to actively enhance its open ecosystem of partners through alliances, joint ventures, acquisitions and affiliations. The IRI Partner Ecosystem includes such leading companies as 84.51°, Adobe, The Boston Consulting Group, comScore, Experian, GfK, Gigwalk, Ipsos, Mastercard Advisors, MaxPoint, Pinterest, Oracle, Research Now, Simulmedia, SPINS, Survey Sampling International, Univision, Viant and others.

About IRI

IRI is a leading provider of big data, predictive analytics and forward-looking insights that help CPG, OTC health care organizations, retailers, financial services and media companies grow their businesses. A confluence of major external events — a change in consumer buying habits, big data coming into its own, advanced analytics and personalized consumer activation — is leading to a seismic shift in drivers of success in all industries. With the largest repository of purchase, media, social, causal and loyalty data, all integrated on an on-demand, cloud-based technology platform, IRI is empowering the personalization revolution, helping to guide its more than 5,000 clients around the world in their quests to remain relentlessly relevant, capture market share, connect with consumers, collaborate with key constituents and deliver market-leading growth. For more information, visit www.iriworldwide.com.