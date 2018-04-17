CrowdStrike Strengthens and Expands Alliances with Top Technology Companies

SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CrowdStrike® Inc., the leader in cloud-delivered endpoint protection, today announced the growth and expansion of its Elevate Partner Program, building on strategic technology alliances as the CrowdStrike Falcon® cloud-based open API platform becomes a foundational endpoint protection capability for the enterprise security stack.

Today’s sophisticated threat landscape is dynamic and attackers continue to advance their tradecraft and ability to circumvent traditional antivirus defenses. At the same time, enterprises are looking to protect an expanding mobile workforce without inhibiting productivity and connectivity. With CrowdStrike Falcon’s unique cloud-native platform, technology leaders are able to respond to these trends with open APIs, technology integrations, and mutual capability enforcement.

“CrowdStrike is thrilled to be the go-to cybersecurity partner that technology leaders turn to for next-generation security capabilities,” said Matthew Polly, vice president of Worldwide Business Development and Channels at CrowdStrike. “Today, our network of partners delivers the solutions, intelligence, services and security expertise required for a resilient customer security architecture that enables them to remediate threats that organizations face on a daily basis.”

CrowdStrike Joins Support for VMware Workspace ONE Trust Network

With CrowdStrike’s support for VMware Workspace ONE Trust Network, mutual customers will be able to seamlessly secure their digital workspace and establish a proactive security approach built for modern-day threats. As part of the Workspace ONE Trust Network approach, CrowdStrike Falcon next-generation antivirus and endpoint detection and response (EDR) capabilities can be deployed to VMware digital workspaces to isolate, remediate and recover from advanced attacks. Combining CrowdStrike Intelligence with VMware Workspace ONE enables Indicator-of-Compromise (IOC) detections across all endpoints. This approach, in combination with CrowdStrike’s lightweight agent deployment prevents and detects advanced threats. It delivers advanced automated remediation and provides all-encompassing visibility, prevention, detection and remediation of advanced digital workspace threats.

“In today’s digital workspace, proactive detection and automated remediation are vital to improving security posture in an ever-changing IT environment,” said Dave Grant, vice president of product marketing, End-User Computing, VMware. “CrowdStrike’s next-generation, cloud-native platform combined with the intelligence-driven Workspace ONE solution provide our mutual customers with 24/7/365 prevention and detection using actionable intelligence to quickly identify and remediate malicious behavior.”

Google Selects CrowdStrike Falcon to Enhance Cloud Security Portfolio

CrowdStrike has formed a partnership with Google Cloud to help protect customer data, applications, and virtual instances in the Google Cloud Platform (GCP). Customers can easily deploy Falcon sensors to endpoints hosted on Google Cloud or in a hybrid-cloud environment to gain immediate visibility and threat protection. As customers continue to migrate increased amount of data onto GCP, they benefit from the unrivalled speed of deployment and ease-of-use of CrowdStrike Falcon. Additionally, CrowdStrike is the only endpoint protection partner selected to build integration with Google’s Security Command Center (Alpha) which launched in March, providing real-time detection of threats originating on the endpoint.

"Now more than ever, the cloud is where an increasing number of enterprises are turning to protect their data and stay secure," said Andy Chang, senior product manager, Google Cloud. "With Cloud Security Command Center, we are helping security teams gather data, identify threats, and quickly act on application and data risks. By working with industry leaders like CrowdStrike, we are giving our customers the capabilities they need to keep up with today’s ever evolving security challenges."

CrowdStrike Expands Collaboration with Splunk through Integration with Splunk’s Adaptive Response Framework

CrowdStrike is now part of Splunk’s technical alliance program, delivering a solution that integrates CrowdStrike’s next-generation endpoint protection and threat intelligence into Splunk® Enterprise Security (ES), to help prevent, detect and respond to threats in real-time. CrowdStrike’s fully cloud-based infrastructure enables rapid deployment with greater scalability, delivering a cohesive framework for threat analysis, incident response and prevention. CrowdStrike recently developed integrations with Splunk, including a CrowdStrike App for Splunk, which helps joint customers further optimize action from Splunk’s Adaptive Response Initiative to expedite remediation, and a Falcon Intelligence Add-on which allows customers to index CrowdStrike IOCs directly into Splunk ES.

“It is more important than ever for the security community to work together to address increasingly sophisticated security threats,” said Haiyan Song, senior vice president and general manager, Security Markets, Splunk. “Splunk’s Adaptive Response Initiative gives our mutual customers the ability to increase response capabilities, ultimately helping customers find and remediate threats faster.”

CrowdStrike and ForeScout Announce General Integration Availability

CrowdStrike and ForeScout offer joint customers a complete endpoint and network security solution that delivers comprehensive visibility, threat detection and security response. Together, the companies enable organizations to address security threats across the threat continuum, especially as extended networks and network-connected devices become more prevalent in industries like healthcare and the government sector. The collaboration of two market-leading cybersecurity companies provides joint customers with increased visibility and advanced threat analytics to protect against malicious activity. The technology integration enables organizations to better enforce the CrowdStrike Falcon agent coverage and leverage device threat intelligence to hunt for and remediate threats across device types and network tiers.

“With so many customers needing to secure an ever changing landscape of connected devices, including mobile and Internet of Things (IoT), CrowdStrike and ForeScout offer an industry-leading combination to combat threats enterprise-wide,” said Pedro Abreu, chief strategy officer, ForeScout. “The integrated solution helps our joint customers better protect themselves against malicious activity by gaining extended visibility, comprehensive threat intelligence and greater control, while seamlessly managing network and endpoint security.”

ServiceNow® Partners with CrowdStrike for Holistic Security

CrowdStrike and ServiceNow bring security and IT together to help Security Operations Center (SOC) teams accelerate threat diagnostics, prioritization, and response. CrowdStrike Intelligence and Falcon integrations provide data enrichment and actionable intelligence for security events and associated observables. These capabilities combined with ServiceNow workflow automation deliver a structured security response engine. Customers can now benefit from a more holistic view into the origins of a threat, allowing for more accurate risk assessments for a timely and comprehensive evaluation of endpoints. CrowdStrike Falcon endpoint applications are now available in the ServiceNow store.

“CrowdStrike has powerful capabilities to detect, protect against, and respond to threats, and ServiceNow Security Operations puts the operational wrapper around those capabilities,” said Odin Olson, senior director of Business Development, ServiceNow Security Business Unit. “With repeatable workflows built in ServiceNow, security and IT teams have shared visibility into the process and can fully leverage CrowdStrike’s technology to reduce risk.”

CrowdStrike Ecosystem Delivers Solutions, Services and Security Expertise to Stop Breaches

These new developments add to CrowdStrike’s robust Elevate Partner ecosystem, including but not limited to partnerships with Anomali, AWS, BluVector, Demisto, E8 Security (now part of VMware), Exabeam, IBM Security, Infoblox, Microfocus, Phantom, Sumo Logic, Swimlane, ThreatConnect, ThreatQuotient, Vectra Networks.

Visit CrowdStrike during the RSA Conference 2018 at booth #941 Moscone South to learn more about CrowdStrike’s Elevate Partner Program. Joint demonstrations of technology integrations will be conducted in the CrowdStrike booth and in partner booths including Splunk, ServiceNow, VMWare, and ForeScout during RSA expo hours.

