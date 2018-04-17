Morphisec Joins Citrix Ready Partner Program

BE’ER SHEVA, Israel & BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Morphisec, the leader in Moving Target Defense, today announced that Morphisec Endpoint Threat Prevention has been verified as Citrix Ready®. The Citrix Ready program helps customers identify third-party solutions that are recommended to enhance virtualization, networking and cloud computing solutions from Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTXS) As part of the program, Morphisec completed a rigorous verification process to ensure its solution works seamlessly with Citrix XenApp® and XenDesktop®.

Morphisec adds a critical layer of protection against highly advanced cyber threats across on-premises, hybrid, heterogeneous and virtual endpoint environments. Citrix customers can take advantage of Morphisec’s Endpoint Threat Prevention solution in Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) environments. Morphisec protects systems and instances across VDI, protecting users and sessions in critical situations like operating system patch gaps (Meltdown, Spectre) with absolutely no need for updating the Morphisec agent. Morphisec does not generate false alerts and creates no performance degradation – a crucial factor in VDI environments.

“Morphisec offers a truly unique level of endpoint protection that fits directly into virtual environments, delivering value that other endpoint solutions cannot,” said Ronen Yehoshua, CEO, Morphisec. “By using Morphisec with Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop, our mutual customers can protect their systems against advanced attacks, exploits and zero-days that evade most other security tools, and do so with zero CPU consumption and no updating required. With new attack vectors emerging daily, VDI environments are just as much of a target as physical endpoints, and require a new method of protection.”

“We are pleased to have Morphisec join us in the Citrix Ready program,” said John Panagulias, Director, Citrix Ready at Citrix Systems, Inc. “Citrix Ready makes it easier for customers to select the most suitable virtualization infrastructure products for their specific needs. By taking part in our program, Morphisec offers customers an important endpoint security tool to prevent highly advanced cyberattacks.”

Citrix and Morphisec recently hosted a joint webinar, “Dynamic Endpoint Protection for Virtual Environments,” that outlines best practices for VDI protection against the growing set of virtual environment security challenges. The session outlined how Morphisec’s Moving Target Defense delivers a critical protection layer directly into the Citrix environment, as well as multiple models for how mutual customers have leveraged Morphisec across VDI systems. A recording of the webinar is available here.

About Morphisec

Morphisec offers an entirely new level of innovation to customers in its Endpoint Threat Prevention product, delivering protection against the most advanced cyberattacks. The company’s patented Moving Target Defense technology prevents threats others can’t, including APTs, zero-days, ransomware, evasive fileless attacks and web-borne exploits. Morphisec provides a crucial, small-footprint memory-defense layer that easily deploys into a company’s existing security infrastructure to form a simple, highly effective, cost-efficient prevention stack that is truly disruptive to today’s existing cybersecurity model.

About Citrix Ready

The Citrix Ready Program showcases verified products that are trusted to enhance Citrix solutions for app virtualization, VDI, mobility, networking, file sync and share, and Citrix Cloud services. The Citrix Ready designation is awarded to third-party partners that have successfully met test criteria set by Citrix, giving customers added confidence in the compatibility of the joint solution offering.