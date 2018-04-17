Veri-Tax Verification of Employment / Income Successfully Integrated Into Day 1 Certainty™ Program from Fannie Mae

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Veri-Tax LLC, a leading national verification specialist serving the mortgage, consumer credit, alternative lending, education and other industries, is pleased to announce the addition of Veri-Tax Verification of Employment/Income as an eligible verification report for the Desktop Underwriter® (DU®) validation service from Fannie Mae. With access to Veri-Tax’s Verification of Employment/Income, lenders enrolled in the DU validation service are now able to receive Day 1 Certainty™ in the form of freedom from representations and warranties for validated loan components. “Unlike other providers with more diffused focus, we are a verification specialist committed to the relentless pursuit of learning and fulfilling our 'customer happiness' promise everyday,” said Nick Lim, CEO, Veri-Tax LLC. “In that spirit, we are thankful for the opportunity to collaborate with the Fannie Mae team in advancing our industry-leading capabilities and we are proud to continue to earn their trust and confidence. Following up on the successful integration of our 4506-T Income Verification services last year, combining our competitively superior Verification of Employment/Income service with the innovative Day 1 Certainty protections, speed and efficiencies truly creates a compelling value for our customers.”

Veri-Tax Digital Verification of Employment/Income services provide our customers fast, secure and reliable income and employment records. With speed, consistency and accuracy due to our new Digital Technology, we take a dynamic approach to improve efficiencies and streamline the verification process for you. Veri-Tax offers a wide range of flexible and robust integration options to fit into our customers’ diverse workflows. Our unique “customer happiness” culture has enabled us to earn the trust and confidence of over 1000 customers from the largest financial institutions and leading fintech players to the smallest credit unions and community banks across the nation over the years.

About Veri-Tax LLC

Veri-Tax is a leading national verification specialist helping loan originators, underwriters, loan processors and other clients meet the elevated compliance and regulatory standards in the mortgage, consumer credit, alternative lending, education and other industries. We provide a suite of fast and reliable ability-to-pay solutions, including 4506-T Tax Transcripts, Verification of Employment / Income, SSN / EIN Verifications and Asset Reports (VOA). Our “customer happiness” culture ultimately differentiates us and drives our relentless customer-oriented organizational focus, commitment and execution. Visit veri-tax.com or call our Customer Happiness Team at (800) 969-5100 to learn more.