Lakeland Health Partners with HelioMetrics® to Protect Patients from Drug Diversion

MINNEAPOLIS & ST. JOSEPH, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HelioMetrics, a complete drug diversion software platform, today announced a partnership with Lakeland Health to help protect patients and mitigate potential narcotic diversion across its multiple facilities in southwest Michigan. HelioMetrics offers users the ability to simultaneously analyze multiple healthcare data points to ensure hospital staff are following safety protocols and procedures which are paramount to patient safety.

“Providing patients with a safe and secure environment has always been the number one priority here at Lakeland,” said Kurt Wyant, manager of Pharmacy, Lakeland Health. “We want to ensure every patient in our system is protected from a potential mishandling of medication, while at the same time all team members are compliant with our policies and procedures.”

HelioMetrics is the only diversion platform that provides a comprehensive way to monitor, detect, and investigate drug diversion from the point of order through the entire drug lifecycle. It allows users to lessen the risk of prescription drugs ending up in the wrong hands by its ability to look at multiple data points that illuminate the potential for diversion. It detects diverters within medication dispensation; monitors staff compliance with organizational policies and procedures; and safeguards patients through the platform’s accuracy and precision.

“Lakeland Health’s reputation speaks for itself as they were recently named one of the top 15 health systems in the country by Truven Health Analytics®,” said Jeremy Wunsch, founder and CEO of HelioMetrics. “They understand the negative consequences of diversion that face every healthcare system – large or small – and their decision to implement HelioMetrics is further proof of their dedication to safeguarding their patients while minimizing risk within their walls.”

About Lakeland Health

Lakeland Health is a non-profit, community-owned health system, which includes three hospitals, an outpatient surgery center, a cancer center, rehabilitation centers, long-term care, hospice, home care services, and physician practices. Lakeland was ranked as a 15 Top U.S. Health System by Truven Health Analytics in 2017. The health system has over 4,000 employees who provide clinical and support services at locations throughout southwest Michigan, and partners with more than 450 affiliated physicians and other providers. For more information, visit www.lakelandhealth.org

About HelioMetrics®

HelioMetrics is the industry’s leading advanced drug diversion software platform. Its proprietary Diversion Triangulation™ methodology, along with behavior analytics, gives healthcare systems and pharmacies a closed loop process for the precise monitoring, detection and investigation of drug diversion while validating compliance to medication handling policies. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minn., please visit heliometrics.net for more information.