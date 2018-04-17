Financial Industry Innovators Partner to Provide Banks and Credit Unions with Personalized Customer Platform

DEARBORN, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MEA Financial and ChannelNet have entered into a partnership agreement that combines ChannelNet’s patented personalization SaaS platform with MEA Financial’s Text Concierge service. Together they will deliver an innovative, highly personalized experience for bank and credit union customers and members.

Ed W. Rhea, President and CEO of MEA, says, “We are looking forward to introducing our bank and credit union customers to ChannelNet’s OneClick Financial™ platform. Focusing on a personal experience in today’s marketplace is critical for all of our financial clients. People expect a lot from their financial institutions, and relevant experiences are central to creating cross sell opportunities for banks and credit unions in a digital centric world.”

Paula Tompkins,CEO of ChannelNet, adds, “MEA has been serving the digital software needs of banks and credit unions for many years, and we are thrilled to be partnering with them by adding our platform to their impressive portfolio. Text Concierge is the most recent digital product offered by MEA Financial and joins products such as the UniFI Digital Banking platform, MobileAccess mobile banking and Online Account Opening. OneClick Financial will work alongside these solutions to help banks and credit unions grow revenue and improve customer satisfaction.”

OneClick Financial is a data-driven personalization platform designed for banks and credit unions that gives each customer or member a unique digital experience. Delivered by text or email, the SaaS platform provides each customer with their own personal website that engages, cross-sells additional products, integrates with social media, displays video and gathers feedback. OneClick Financials’ powerful personalization platform enables branch banks to deliver a tailored, cost-effective experience that drives engagement and loyalty by leveling the digital playing field.

The partnership and joint marketing activities will begin immediately. ChannelNet’s CEO and Founder Paula Tompkins will be presenting at MEA’s annual customer conference in New Orleans on June 20 and 21, 2018.

About ChannelNet

ChannelNet is a leader and pioneer in delivering customer acquisition and retention services via mobile and web-based solutions that work across channels. Using software-as-a-service (SaaS), its patented marketing automation platform connects leading automotive, financial services and home improvement companies with their customers to sell products and services through brick and mortar, call center, field sales and digital sales channels. The privately held company, founded more than 33 years ago, is based in Dearborn, Mich. with an office in the San Francisco Bay Area. More information is available on www.channelnet.com and OneClickFinancial.Net or follow us on Twitter @ChannelNet and LinkedIn/Channelnet.

About MEA Financial

MEA is a national leader in innovative software solutions for the U.S. financial services marketplace. As specialists in both cutting-edge technology and the financial industry, our highly experienced and versatile team creates and supports flexible solutions that meet the demanding requirements in an adaptable industry. Our mission is to provide the financial services marketplace with software and marketing solutions that will result in revenue growth and improve customer satisfaction. Additional information is available at www.meafinancial.com.