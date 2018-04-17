Citizens Medical Center Partners with AccessOne to Improve Patient Financial Engagement

CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AccessOne, a leading provider of patient financing options designed to help patients manage their healthcare costs, today announced its partnership with Citizens Medical Center, a 338-bed not-for-profit acute care hospital in Victoria County, TX. AccessOne will provide Citizens’ patients with flexible opt-in financing options, ultimately increasing patient financial engagement and meeting patient demand for alternative options to paying healthcare bills.

“Our hospital is known for compassionate patient care, and we’re excited to add customized, compassionate financing to the mix,” said Melvin Jones, Director of Patient Financial Services at Citizens Medical Center. “We’re growing quickly, and AccessOne is the perfect partner to ensure that all of our patients – from those with needs ranging from chronic to urgent care – can get the care that they need, when they need it.”

A typical consumer is responsible for $1,820 in deductible payments this year and $4,400 in out-of-pocket costs, according to a BlackBook Revenue Cycle Management study released in late 2017. Not surprisingly, providers have also reported millions of dollars in unpaid medical bills and are turning to new processes and technologies to collect monies owed.

AccessOne’s offerings will enable patients to opt into financing plans – with no-to-low interest – that fit their lifestyle and financial situation. The plans are flexible and open to modification during the length of the loan, as their lives change. The partnership follows a series of innovation campaigns announced by Citizens in the past year, including a 17,708-square-foot expansion to the emergency department to meet growing patient volume.

“We look forward to supporting Citizens and its patients in making sure that bills are paid without putting unnecessary strain on the hospital or patients,” said David White, EVP of Business Development for AccessOne. “Consumerism is driving significant and necessary change across all healthcare models and settings—an influence that has extended into the financial conversation.”

For more information about AccessOne, please visit www.accessonemedcard.com.

About AccessOne

Founded in 2002, AccessOne is a leading provider of patient financing options designed to help patient consumers manage their healthcare costs while driving best in class hospital reimbursement. AccessOne offers comprehensive low and no interest payment options for all patient balance types including high-deductible, catastrophic and financial assistance. No patient is ever denied credit or credit reported, and providers can rely on AccessOne to capture more revenue while driving compliance and financial performance. To learn more, visit www.accessonemedcard.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.

About Citizens Medical Center

Citizens Medical Center is a not-for-profit hospital known for compassionate patient care, clinical expertise, and bringing advanced medical services to the South Texas region since 1956. Today, Citizens is a 338-bed acute care hospital with over 1,200 employees. Citizens Medical Center is recognized for its outstanding cardiology program which includes a nationally accredited Chest Pain Center. Citizens has a Comprehensive, Accredited Bariatric Surgery program, a nationally accredited Comprehensive Community Cancer Program by the American College of Surgeons Commission on Cancer and has a 24/7 emergency department, advanced Level III Trauma facility and onsite medical helicopter, a Primary Stroke Center, imaging and surgery centers, sleep study center, Citizens Birth Center with labor and delivery, advanced pediatrics including the area’s only Neonatal Transport Service, state-of-the-art rehabilitation and fitness center, urology center and daVinci robotics minimally invasive surgery options, a home health agency, and has a long history of providing continuing education for physicians, nurses, other healthcare providers and the community. To learn more about Citizens Medical Center or to find a physician, go to www.citizensmedicalcenter.org.