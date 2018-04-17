Andersen Global Announces Expansion in Argentina

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Andersen Global announces its presence in Argentina with Modo, a leading tax & legal firm in Buenos Aires. The establishment of a Collaboration Agreement with Modo continues Andersen Global’s expansion within Latin America. Modo is led by Partners Juan Astibia and Diego Kelln.

Diego and Juan commented, “Our collaboration with Andersen Global will allow us to ensure our clients receive the best-in-class service internationally. Independence and seamless service are of paramount importance to us, and we look forward to working with individuals with whom we share these values.”

Mark Vorsatz, Global Chairman and Andersen Tax LLC CEO added, “Argentina is a key market for us as our team in Latin America continues to grow in size and depth. Juan, Diego, and the professionals at Modo have specialized tax and legal expertise and their team further strengthens our capabilities within the region, enabling us to serve clients seamlessly in Argentina and across the globe.”

Modo provides a range of tax and legal services for both individuals and corporations, utilizing technology as a differentiating element for the provision of services. The firm specializes in tax litigation, tax advisory services, corporate law, mergers & acquisitions, transfer pricing, as well as investments, international taxation and BPO services.

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax and legal professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 2,500 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 90 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.