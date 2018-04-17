Altierre and Sirqul Announce Strategic Alliance to Help Shoppers Locate Items In-Store

Technology from Altierre and Sirqul can help shoppers locate items in-store and direct them to complementary and promotional products (Photo: Business Wire)

Technology from Altierre and Sirqul can help shoppers locate items in-store and direct them to complementary and promotional products (Photo: Business Wire)

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Altierre Corp and Sirqul today announced a strategic global alliance at Retail World Congress in Madrid. The alliance brings together Altierre’s leading Internet of Things (IoT) platform and Electronic Shelf Labels (ESL) with Sirqul’s IoT platform and location-based Edysen technology to give retailers a smart, efficient solution for locating items and shoppers in their stores.

By combining Altierre’s wireless in-store IoT platform and ESLs with Sirqul’s patented Edysen location intelligence and IoT platform, retailers can now transform the in-store experience and make individualized promotional offers to shoppers based on their exact indoor location, behavioral insight, and purchase/loyalty history.

Sirqul’s groundbreaking technology enables Altierre to deliver an Augmented Reality (AR) application. As a standalone solution or native inside the retailer’s loyalty app, the never seen before functionality allows shoppers to precisely locate specific items in-store while providing recommendations and promotional offers. Retailers will also take advantage of the new AR app to enable associates to pick and pack products for Buy Online and Pickup in Store, Ship from Store, and Curbside Delivery.

Sirqul’s technology can monitor shoppers’ with or without an app to view paths in the store, understand dwell times, and provide heat maps of store traffic to optimize staffing, store layouts, and product locations. Retailers are currently experimenting with existing technologies to accomplish these objectives, such as computer vision and video analytics. Sirqul’s solution is less expensive and more effective with a higher degree of accuracy.

“Online retailers have had a competitive advantage over brick and mortar retailers for too long,” said Rob Crane, Altierre’s Executive Vice President, Global Sales and Marketing. “By understanding a shopper’s location in the store, the location of items and fixtures and analyzing a shopper’s purchase history, we can deliver an application which makes intelligent recommendations to shoppers and then guides them around the store using AR, locating and promoting items individually to that shopper. This partnership will drive significant value for retailers and the solution is much greater than the sum of its parts, we’re very excited to debut this solution at the World Retail Congress and demonstrate it to such an elite group of Global Retail Leaders in Madrid.”

Leveraging AI to analyze shopper’s traffic patterns will help retailers optimize their planogram. Marrying this data with POS data will give retailers a granular picture of shopper activity, which they can leverage to optimize planograms on a store-by-store basis.

“Rich immersive experiences will make an immediate impact, turning visitors into loyal, repeat customers,” said Robert Frederick, CEO and President at Sirqul. “Digital transformation in-store, with or without an app, can now deliver on its promise to engage both the customer and associate with interactions that drive store optimization of floorplans, create personalized journeys, analyze and predict behavior, and ultimately increase revenue.”

