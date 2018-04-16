BET Networks Launches Exclusive Beauty-Focused Tutorials in Partnership with Beautycon to Bring Viewers the Latest in Make-Up Trends for the African American Consumer

BET Networks launches exclusive beauty-focused tutorials in partnership with Beautycon to bring viewers the latest make-up trends for the African American consumer. Watch the first videos NOW at BET.COM/STYLE or follow the hashtag at #BETxBeautycon (Photo: Business Wire)

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BET Networks reimagines the make-up tutorial format with stunning visual and shareable videos dedicated to the African American beauty enthusiast. Today, BET Digital joins forces with Beautycon to launch original short-form beauty-focused content. Featuring Black models and influencers of varying hair textures and skin tones, BET x Beautycon videos will showcase all of the latest trends and experimental makeup looks of the season. Watch the first videos of a series of must-share original content, now on BET.com/Style.

“We are thrilled to partner with Beautycon and deliver compelling digital videos to BET’s massive African American audience who are passionate about beauty content,” said Bobby Singh, Head of Digital BET Networks. “The launch of BET Digital’s original short-form tutorials for diverse make-up enthusiasts provides limitless opportunities to serve a community often overlooked in the beauty space.”

“Working with Viacom Digital Studios and the team at BET on this project has been an incredible experience,” said Moj Mahdara, CEO, Beautycon. “Our mission at Beautycon is to make sure we are always representing our audience, mirroring back to them what they bring to us in support, meaningful connection, and community. This partnership with BET Digital is another way for us to act on our commitment to representation and using our platforms to tell these diverse stories in the beauty space, and we are thrilled to be working with them.”

Additionally, as an extension of the partnership and digital tutorial series, BET x Beautycon will bring the content to life at the Beautycon NYC 2018 Festival, taking place April 21-22, with a full BET-centric takeover of the tutorial stage on Sunday, April 22. The activation will feature step-by-step instructions on how to achieve some of the creative looks featured in the series.

BET x Beautycon produced videos are available now on BET.com/Style, the BET Now app and BET’s Instagram account @BET, and follow the hashtag at #BETxBeautycon.

About BET Digital

BET Digital is the interactive arm of BET Networks, a subsidiary of Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ: VIA, VIA.B) and the nation's leading provider of quality entertainment, music, news and public affairs television programming for the African-American audience. BET.com, BET NOW (BET’s TV Everywhere Mobile App) and BETHer.com are BET’s owned & operated online destinations for Black entertainment, music, culture, and news. BET Digital is also a leading creator of original multiplatform content on established and emerging third-party social and OTT distribution platforms.

About Beautycon

Beautycon Media specializes in creating memorable experiences, both digitally and IRL, for their highly engaged community of content creators, celebrities, brands and fans. The Beautycon Festivals, which have taken place all over the world, including in Los Angeles, New York, London, Dubai and Dallas, celebrate the beauty of self-expression and staying true to oneself. With moments ranging from engaging panel discussions, to meet-ups, to creator selfies and top brand activations, Beautycon Festivals have welcomed thousands fans worldwide, and have ignited a global trend in the world of beauty.

