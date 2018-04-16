Petsky Prunier Advises Lenati on its Definitive Merger Agreement With ProKarma

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Petsky Prunier is pleased to announce it has advised Lenati, LLC, a leading independent marketing and sales strategy consultancy, on its definitive merger agreement with ProKarma Inc., a global IT solutions company and a portfolio company of The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ: CG). Lenati’s strategy and customer insights experience combined with ProKarma’s expertise in technology and digital engineering creates a preeminent end-to-end digital transformation company.

Headquartered in Seattle, Lenati is the premier consultancy helping companies develop innovative and disruptive customer experiences. Working across the customer lifecycle from acquisition to engagement to retention, the firm serves as a valued advisor and collaborator to the world’s most valuable brands. Lenati’s expertise spans the overall customer and digital experience from customer insights and analytics, go-to-market strategy, customer acquisition, and channel enablement, as well as through loyalty strategy and retention.

The consultancy’s team has a deep understanding of how to help clients innovate and build market leadership by using data to dive deep into the customer experience to build effective and engaging experiences. Lenati strategy drives many well-known successful consumer engagement models and has been recognized by Forrester for its thought-provoking work.

ProKarma is an IT solutions company focused on helping businesses re-engineer themselves through powerful digital platforms, customer engagement, and emerging technologies. The company fuels its clients’ growth and efficiency through accelerating business activities, enhancing experiences, and creating competitive advantages. ProKarma operates in 18 offices across the United States, India, and Argentina, and has been ranked as the fastest-growing IT services company in America in the Inc. 500.

The merger with Lenati will further strengthen ProKarma’s position as a market leader in digital transformation, emerging technologies, and platforms. Lenati’s clients will continue to receive transformative experiences, human-centered design, analytical rigor, and deep technology expertise that will now be delivered on ProKarma’s global platform.

Petsky Prunier, with a team led by JP Michaud and Norm Colbert, served as exclusive financial advisor to Lenati.

" The Petsky Prunier team's strategic guidance when we first started considering potential options was invaluable. Their knowledge of the Digital Transformation sector proved instrumental in helping us identify the right partner in ProKarma and structure a mutually beneficial transaction for both parties.”

Kris Klein and Jen Winter,

Managing Partners & Co-Founders, Lenati

