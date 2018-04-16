Chase and Marriott Announce the Marriott Rewards Premier Plus Credit Card – a New Card with More Value, More Access, More Perks and a 100,000-Point Limited Time Offer

WILMINGTON, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Chase Card Services, the leading co-brand credit card issuer in the U.S., and Marriott International, today announced the new Marriott Rewards Premier Plus Credit Card. The announcement comes on the heels of last year’s renewal of the co-branded credit card agreement between the two companies, as well as Marriott International’s news from earlier today on the unification of its loyalty programs (Marriott Rewards, The Ritz-Carlton Rewards and Starwood Preferred Guest (SPG)) with one set of benefits.

The Marriott Rewards Premier Plus Credit Card will be available starting on May 3, 2018, and will offer the richest rewards thus far on this card program, including a 100,000-point new cardmember limited time offer, 6X points on purchases at participating Marriott hotels, 2X on all other purchases, an anniversary free night certificate, guaranteed elite status, no foreign exchange fees and more.

“The new Marriott Rewards Premier Plus Credit Card is a catalyst to the full potential of our loyalty programs,” said David Flueck, Senior Vice President of Global Loyalty, Marriott International. “The strong value proposition of the card, along with the enhancement to Marriott’s loyalty programs, makes the Premier Plus card a must-have travel rewards card.”

“Travel is all about creating memorable experiences – whether that comes from a self-discovery journey or the opportunity to reconnect with those who matter most,” said Leslie Gillin, Chase Co-Brand Cards President. “We have designed this new card with that in mind and are giving cardmembers the opportunity to experience more – more points on all your spend, more places to stay and more perks to elevate your travel experience.”

Marriott Rewards Premier Plus Credit Cards Benefits

More Value

100,000 point new cardmember limited time offer

6 points per $1 spent at participating Marriott International hotels

2 points per $1 spent on all other purchases

Anniversary free night at eligible hotels (up to 35,000 points)

No foreign transaction fees

Purchase protection

Trip delay reimbursement

$95 annual fee

More Access

Nearly 6,500 properties to choose from

In 127 countries

And 29 brands

More Perks

Guaranteed Silver Elite Status and a path to Gold Elite Status

Access to exclusive experiences through the Premier Experience Events platform

Free in-room premium Wi-Fi (starting in August)

As an added cardmember benefit, beginning in early 2019 all Marriott loyalty program co-brand cardmembers will earn 15 Elite Night Credits towards the next level of Elite status, and annually every calendar year thereafter. Limit one 15 Elite Night Credit per Marriott Loyalty Program member. Benefit is not exclusive to cards offered by Chase. Terms apply.

On May 3, 2018, Chase and Marriott will also introduce a marketing campaign that celebrates and empowers customers’ points of passion and purpose. For more information about the new Marriott Rewards Premier Plus Credit Card, visit Chase.com/GetMore.

About Chase

Chase is the U.S. consumer and commercial banking business of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM), a leading global financial services firm with assets of $2.5 trillion and operations worldwide. Chase serves nearly half of America's households with a broad range of financial services, including personal banking, credit cards, mortgages, auto financing, investment advice, small business loans and payment processing. Customers can choose how and where they want to bank: 5,100 branches, 16,000 ATMs, mobile, online and by phone. For more information, go to Chase.com.