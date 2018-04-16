ESPN+ Direct-to-Consumer Subscription Streaming Service Now Available on Roku Devices

LOS GATOS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Roku, Inc. (Nasdaq: ROKU) today announced the availability of ESPN+ through the new ESPN channel on the Roku® platform, allowing Roku player and Roku TV users to access thousands of additional live events, on-demand content and original programming not available on ESPN’s linear TV or digital networks. ESPN+ is the first-ever multi-sport, direct-to-consumer premium subscription streaming service from The Walt Disney Company’s Direct-to-Consumer and International group, in partnership with ESPN.

Available within the newly updated ESPN channel, ESPN+ brings hundreds of MLB, NHL and MLS games, Grand Slam tennis, Top Rank boxing, PGA Tour golf, college sports, international rugby, cricket, the full library of ESPN Films (including 30 for 30) and more to Roku devices in the U.S. It is available for a 7-day free trial, followed by a subscription fee of $4.99 a month or $49.99 a year.

“ Roku customers have enjoyed the ESPN channel for years. The launch of ESPN+ marks an exciting moment for the OTT sports experience, giving consumers more sports content from their favorite pastimes than ever,” said Scott Rosenberg, General Manager of the Platform Business at Roku. “ Roku customers that subscribe to ESPN+ will enjoy access to more live sports events, original shows and films, exclusive studio programs and ESPN’s unmatched on-demand library.”

With ESPN+, users can view thousands of games and events from professional leagues and international sports as well as college sports from nearly two dozen conferences across the country, including:

MLB – A daily game, seven days per week, throughout the regular season, a total of more than 180 games that will include every MLB team.*

– A daily game, seven days per week, throughout the regular season, a total of more than 180 games that will include every MLB team.* NHL – Beginning with the 2018-19 season, a daily game throughout the regular season (in keeping with the NHL schedule), a total of more than 180 hockey games* — as well as on-demand replays of the 2018 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

– Beginning with the 2018-19 season, a daily game throughout the regular season (in keeping with the NHL schedule), a total of more than 180 hockey games* — as well as on-demand replays of the 2018 Stanley Cup Playoffs. MLS – the entire MLS LIVE out-of-market schedule with more than 250 games* this season, as well as the local-market home for the Chicago Fire , exclusively bringing 23 Fire matches to fans in Chicago.

– the entire MLS LIVE out-of-market schedule with more than 250 games* this season, as well as the local-market home for the , exclusively bringing 23 Fire matches to fans in Chicago. College Sports – thousands of live events – including football, basketball, baseball, softball, soccer, track & field, gymnastics, swimming & diving, lacrosse, wrestling, volleyball, golf and more – from 20 conferences across the country.

– thousands of live events – including football, basketball, baseball, softball, soccer, track & field, gymnastics, swimming & diving, lacrosse, wrestling, volleyball, golf and more – from 20 conferences across the country. Top Rank Boxing – Hundreds of live boxing matches, including 18 ESPN+ exclusive Top Rank fight cards throughout the year, all Top Rank on ESPN undercard fights, re-airs of all Top Rank on ESPN and Top Rank on ESPN PPV bouts, plus weigh-ins and more.

– Hundreds of live boxing matches, including 18 ESPN+ exclusive Top Rank fight cards throughout the year, all undercard fights, re-airs of all and bouts, plus weigh-ins and more. PGA Tour Golf – 50 days of coverage from 20 PGA tour events, including the RBC Heritage, THE PLAYERS Championship, the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, WGC-Bridgestone Invitational, the FedExCup Playoffs and more.

– 50 days of coverage from 20 PGA tour events, including the RBC Heritage, THE PLAYERS Championship, the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, WGC-Bridgestone Invitational, the FedExCup Playoffs and more. Grand Slam Tennis – Hundreds of men’s and women’s singles, doubles and other matches, from the Australian Open, Wimbledon and the US Open.

– Hundreds of men’s and women’s singles, doubles and other matches, from the Australian Open, Wimbledon and the US Open. Cricket – Hundreds of Test, ODI and T20 format matches from New Zealand Cricket and Cricket Ireland.

– Hundreds of Test, ODI and T20 format matches from New Zealand Cricket and Cricket Ireland. Rugby – Hundreds of matches from SANZAAR Rugby, the HSBC World Rugby Sevens series, and Major League Rugby.

– Hundreds of matches from SANZAAR Rugby, the HSBC World Rugby Sevens series, and Major League Rugby. Canadian Football League – Nearly 200 games from Canada’s professional league.

– Nearly 200 games from Canada’s professional league. English Football League – Approximately 200 total matches, including an average of four per week from Sky Bet Championship Playoffs, League 1 and League 2, plus six matches per month from the EFL Cup (beginning in August) and 16 matches per month throughout the EFL 2018-19 season.

– Approximately 200 total matches, including an average of four per week from Sky Bet Championship Playoffs, League 1 and League 2, plus six matches per month from the EFL Cup (beginning in August) and 16 matches per month throughout the EFL 2018-19 season. UEFA Nations League – Over 100 live matches from the newly created tournament. Pay TV customers with an ESPN+ subscription will be able to access the entire tournament including the 36 UNL matches on ESPN linear networks and ESPN3.

– Over 100 live matches from the newly created tournament. Pay TV customers with an ESPN+ subscription will be able to access the entire tournament including the 36 UNL matches on ESPN linear networks and ESPN3. United Soccer League – Approximately 450 USL matches this season.

ORIGINALS – Exclusive, original content developed specifically for ESPN+, including original documentaries, docu-series and more.

SHOWS – New and exclusive ESPN studio programming devoted to multiple sports and sports topics.

LIBRARY – An unmatched sports archive featuring thousands of hours of on-demand programs and past sporting events.

ESPN+ is available through the ESPN channel in the Roku Channel Store. It is accessible to anyone with a current-generation Roku device.

About Roku, Inc.

Roku pioneered streaming to the TV. We connect users to the streaming content they love, enable content publishers to build and monetize large audiences, and provide advertisers with unique capabilities to engage consumers. Roku streaming players and Roku TV models are available around the world through direct retail sales and licensing arrangements with TV OEMs and service operators. The company was founded by Anthony Wood, inventor of the DVR. Roku is headquartered in Los Gatos, Calif. U.S.A.

About ESPN+

ESPN+ is the first-ever multi-sport, direct-to-consumer subscription streaming service from The Walt Disney Company’s Direct-to-Consumer and International group, in partnership with ESPN. It offers fans thousands of additional live events, on-demand content and original programming not available on ESPN’s linear TV or digital networks. This includes hundreds of MLB, NHL and MLS games, Grand Slam tennis, Top Rank boxing, PGA Tour golf, college sports, international rugby, cricket, the full library of ESPN Films (including 30 for 30) and more. Fans can subscribe to ESPN+ for just $4.99 a month (or $49.99 per year) and cancel at any time.

Launched on April 12, ESPN+ is an integrated part of a completely redesigned ESPN App. Already the leading sports app, the new ESPN App is the premier all-in-one digital sports platform for fans and a showcase of the company’s culture of innovation. With a richer, increasingly more personalized experience, the new ESPN App curates all of ESPN’s incredible content into an experience unique to each fan’s individual tastes. ESPN+ is also available through ESPN.com.

Roku is a registered trademark of Roku, Inc. in the U.S. and in other countries.

*Blackouts Apply

Cautionary Statement Regarding Roku Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking” statements that are based on our beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to us on the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to descriptions of the content that will be available on the ESPN+ channel. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements publicly, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. Important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially are detailed from time to time in the reports Roku, Inc. files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Form 10-K for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2017. Copies of reports filed with the SEC are posted on Roku’s website and are available from Roku without charge.