Command Center Reaches Agreement with Ephraim Fields of Echo Lake Capital

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Command Center, Inc. (OTCQB: CCNI), a national provider of on-demand and temporary staffing solutions, and Ephraim Fields of Echo Lake Capital jointly announce today that they have entered into a settlement agreement. Under the settlement agreement, Command Center will appoint Lawrence F. Hagenbuch to its board of directors and will nominate a designated slate of seven directors for election at its upcoming annual meeting, consisting of Lawrence F. Hagenbuch, Richard K. Coleman, Jr., Steven Bathgate, Steve Oman, R. Rimmy Malhotra, JD Smith and Galen Vetter.

All parties to the agreement have agreed to vote their shares of Command Center stock in favor of the election of the designated slate, and Ephraim Fields has agreed to not solicit proxies in support of its previously filed preliminary proxy statement.

“We are pleased to have reached a resolution that we believe is in the best interests of all shareholders,” said Rick Coleman, Command Center CEO. “We believe this settlement demonstrates our board and management team’s fervent commitment to achieving Command Center’s full potential. To that end, we will continue to work constructively with Mr. Fields and with all other shareholders to maximize shareholder value.”

Ephraim Fields commented: “Since I first called for changes in the company’s leadership, there have been several important developments. The company’s Chairman has resigned, the CEO has resigned and a non-executive Board Director has resigned. In addition, a current Board Member will not be nominated for re-election at the upcoming shareholder meeting. I am optimistic that these four people have been replaced with individuals who have the skill set and motivation necessary to act in the best interests of all shareholders.”

About Command Center

Command Center provides flexible on-demand employment solutions to businesses in the United States, primarily in the areas of light industrial, hospitality and event services. Through 67 field offices in 23 states, the company provides employment annually for approximately 33,000 field team members working for over 3,200 clients. For more information about Command Center, go to commandonline.com.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

