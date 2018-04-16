L3 Awarded A Contract for the Australian Offshore Patrol Vessel Program

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--L3 Technologies (NYSE:LLL) announced today that it has been awarded a contract for the Royal Australian Navy’s (RAN) SEA 1180 Offshore Patrol Vessels (OPV). The prime contractor, Luerssen Australia Pty Ltd., has selected L3 Communications Australia Pty Ltd. to provide the integrated communications, bridge, navigation and platform management systems for all 12 OPV platforms.

“L3’s work on the OPV design and construction phase will enable us to continue to increase our footprint in the Australian defense market,” said Christopher E. Kubasik, L3’s Chief Executive Officer and President. “This strategy enables the Australian government’s Naval Shipbuilding Strategy to further benefit from L3 Communications Australia’s advanced maritime integration and manufacturing capabilities.”

Mr. Kubasik added that the OPV program allows L3 to bundle a range of maritime solutions that are expected to deliver measurable growth and sustained support for local Australian industry.

Work on this program will be performed by L3 Communications Australia and supported by cross-segment collaboration from L3’s Communication Systems, Sensor Systems and Electronic Systems business segments. Following successful program execution on contracts for the Canberra Class Amphibious Assault Ship Landing Helicopter Dock (LHD) and Collins Class Submarine, this important contract award reinforces L3 Communications Australia’s leadership in providing world-class communications and electronic systems for the RAN.

“The OPV’s design, coupled with L3’s innovative systems solutions, will offer enhanced operational performance to the Royal Australian Navy,” said Alan Titheridge, Managing Director of L3 Technologies Australia Group. “The ongoing industrial collaboration on the SEA 1180 program helps the RAN to significantly boost its patrol and deterrence capabilities alongside allied forces throughout the Asia-Pacific region.”

Headquartered in New York City, L3 Technologies employs approximately 31,000 people worldwide and is a leading provider of a broad range of communication, electronic and sensor systems used on military, homeland security and commercial platforms. L3 is also a prime contractor in aerospace systems, security and detection systems, and pilot training. The company reported 2017 sales of $9.6 billion.

To learn more about L3, please visit the company’s website at www.L3T.com. L3 uses its website as a channel of distribution of material company information. Financial and other material information regarding L3 is routinely posted on the company’s website and is readily accessible.

