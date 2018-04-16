GreatHorn and Rhino Security Labs Offer Enterprises Integrated Social Engineering Remediation Solution

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RSA Conference 2018 – GreatHorn, the leader in next-generation email security, today announced a new partnership with Rhino Security Labs to offer clients the world’s first truly comprehensive visibility program that uncovers advanced phishing risks, identifies gaps in their email security posture via Rhino’s market-leading assessment services, and then provides comprehensive, automated, risk-appropriate protection via GreatHorn’s cloud-native Inbound Email Security platform.

By identifying both technical and human-factor vulnerabilities with GreatHorn’s advanced Inbound Email Security solution and coupling that intelligence with Rhino’s multi-vector phishing research and assessment processes, security and risk teams can now move beyond static phishing solutions and binary “allow or block” decisions into continuous, post-delivery and fully adaptive risk-based protection. This innovative approach earned GreatHorn a Cyber Defense Magazine’s Infosec Award as a “Cutting Edge” email security company that was also announced today.

“Businesses typically consider social engineering to be an inherent risk that isn’t worth proactively addressing or as a non-risk because workers are trained via an automated ‘email testing’ service or a legacy perimeter-based secure email gateway,” said Rhino Security Labs CEO Benjamin Caudill. “Both positions are incomplete in how they identify the risks of social engineering. Our partnership with GreatHorn will provide enterprises with a nuanced view of their social engineering exposure and demonstrate how an automated, risk-appropriate remediation approach can be used to prevent cybercriminals from compromising critical data or credentials.”

Verizon’s 2018 Data Breach Investigations Report showed that workers continue to be cybercriminals’ primary targets as phishing represents 98 percent of social incidents and are nearly three times more likely to be breached through social attacks than actual vulnerabilities. GreatHorn’s 2017 Global Spear Phishing Report found attackers are increasingly relying on highly targeted, non-payload attacks that exploit trust and leverage pressure tactics to trick users into actions that could potentially compromise critical data and credentials. Of the more than 537,000 phishing threats GreatHorn detected in its research, 91 percent (490,557) contained display name spoor characteristics. It’s an extremely effective tactic against employees deluged with incoming communications all day, every day and have on-demand access to critical infrastructure.

“The traditional approaches to stopping advanced email attacks – both static secure email gateways and compliance-only trainings — are neither sufficient nor effective in preventing data breaches,” said GreatHorn CEO Kevin O’Brien. “Enterprises are fighting a multi-front battle: a historic cybersecurity skills shortage and a pervasive, highly sophisticated cybercriminal threat. In order to protect their employees against the types of advanced attacks that are causing the most damage, organizations should embrace new technological approaches to programmatically identify and automatically remediate them.”

Rhino Security Labs’ techniques go beyond a simple vulnerability scan and instead utilize creative “attacks” that identify gaps within an organization’s email security posture. Once that evaluation is complete, businesses can deploy GreatHorn’s Inbound Email Security platform in less than 5 minutes to proactively detect and remediate advanced social engineering and email-based attacks. The cloud-native email security solution also offers additional features, including post-delivery protection, integrated end-user educational workflows and emergent threat protection.

Security and IT leaders interested in receiving an initial risk assessment from Rhino and GreatHorn can go to this link: https://info.greathorn.com/esra.

About Rhino Security Labs

Rhino Security Labs is a top penetration testing and security assessment firm, with focus on network pentest, web application pentest, IoT, and phishing testing. With manual, deep-dive engagements, we identify and mitigate security vulnerabilities which put clients at risk.

Endorsed by industry leaders, Rhino Security Labs is a trusted security advisor to the Fortune 500.

About GreatHorn

GreatHorn is the leader in next-generation email security that protects organizations using Office 365 and Google G Suite from advanced threats, including targeted phishing attacks that leverage social engineering to compromise access to data, credentials, and financial resources. A cloud-native solution built on a foundation of machine learning and automation, GreatHorn delivers the industry’s most effective email security solution that can be deployed and operational in less than 5 minutes. With its proprietary dataset built from hundreds of millions of uniquely analyzed threats, GreatHorn combines the intelligence, fidelity and precision necessary to prevent attacks from becoming breaches.

For more information on the company, visit www.GreatHorn.com