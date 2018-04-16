Clayton, Dubilier & Rice Completes Acquisition of Ply Gem Holdings, Inc.

CARY, N.C. & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ply Gem Holdings, Inc. and Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R) announced the completion of the acquisition of Ply Gem, a leading manufacturer of building products in North America, by CD&R funds. As previously announced, CD&R funds acquired all of the outstanding shares of Ply Gem common stock in a go-private transaction valued at approximately $2.4 billion. Ply Gem’s board of directors unanimously approved the agreement, which provides for the payment of $21.64 per share in cash to all holders of Ply Gem common stock. The cash purchase price represents a premium of approximately 20% over Ply Gem’s closing stock price on January 30, 2018.

CD&R has also completed its acquisition of Atrium Windows & Doors and combined the company with Ply Gem to create an exterior building products company with total revenue of more than $2.4 billion in 2017. CD&R funds own approximately 67% of the new privately-held company, and Atrium shareholders, which include funds managed by Golden Gate Capital, hold approximately 33%.

The new Ply Gem will continue to be headquartered in Cary, NC, and Gary E. Robinette, currently Chairman and CEO of Ply Gem, will continue as Chairman and CEO. John Krenicki, a CD&R Operating Partner and former Vice Chairman of General Electric Company, has assumed the role of Lead Director of the Board.

About Ply Gem

Ply Gem, headquartered in Cary, N.C., is a leading manufacturer of building products in North America. Number one in vinyl siding and in vinyl and aluminum windows, Ply Gem produces a comprehensive product line of windows and patio doors, vinyl and aluminum siding and accessories, designer accents, cellular PVC trim and mouldings, vinyl fencing and railing, stone veneer, roofing and gutterware products, used in both new construction and home repair and remodeling across the United States and Canada. Visit www.plygem.com for more information.

About Atrium Corporation

Established in 1948, Atrium is a nationally-recognized provider of high quality windows and doors to the new construction and repair and remodel markets. The company operates a nationwide network of manufacturing facilities and sells a comprehensive line of products in all 50 states and Canada. For more information on Atrium and its quality window and door products, visit www.atrium.com.

About Clayton, Dubilier & Rice

Founded in 1978, Clayton, Dubilier & Rice is a private investment firm. Since inception, CD&R has managed the investment of $26 billion in 80 companies with an aggregate transaction value of more than $100 billion. The Firm has offices in New York and London. For more information, visit www.cdr-inc.com.

About Golden Gate Capital

Golden Gate Capital is a San Francisco-based private equity investment firm with over $15 billion of capital under management. The principals of Golden Gate Capital have a long and successful history of investing across a wide range of industries and transaction types, including going-privates, corporate divestitures, and recapitalizations, as well as debt and public equity investments. For more information, visit www.goldengatecap.com.

