Hasbro Announces Toy Recycling Program, Offers Free Recycling for Well-Loved Toys and Games

PAWTUCKET, R.I.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) announced today that it is launching a new, industry-leading, toy and game recycling pilot program with TerraCycle, a global leader in product recycling. During the pilot program, consumers can collect and send their well-loved Hasbro toys and games to TerraCycle, who will recycle them into materials that can be used in the construction of play spaces, flower pots, park benches, and other innovative uses. In 2018, Hasbro is piloting the program in the contiguous U.S.

“We’re excited to launch the Hasbro Toy Recycling pilot program because it aligns so well with our purpose to make the world a better place for children and their families,” said John Frascotti, president, Hasbro, Inc. “As a company, we know consumers share our commitment to taking care of our planet for future generations, and we see this as an exciting step in our sustainability journey.”

In honor of Earth Day, consumers in the contiguous U.S. can visit www.hasbrotoyrecycling.com to sign up for the free recycling pilot program starting on April 16, 2018. Once participants sign up, they can collect and box up their toys and games, print out a free shipping label and send their box to TerraCycle, who will sort and recycle the products. The pilot program is open to all Hasbro toys and games, including face-to-face games, plastic and electronic toys, action figures, dolls, plush, and more.

“Hasbro’s toy recycling program is the first brand-sponsored national recycling program in the industry, and we are proud to partner with the passionate team at Hasbro to offer consumers a simple, sustainable solution for recycling their well-loved toys and games,” said Tom Szaky, CEO, TerraCycle. “Our expertise in product recycling is a great fit for a company like Hasbro that is committed to reducing the environmental impact of their products throughout its lifecycle, including end of life.”

Building Upon Hasbro’s Sustainability Legacy

This program builds upon Hasbro’s longstanding commitment to environmental sustainability. Through Hasbro’s Sustainability Center of Excellence, the Company strives to reduce its carbon footprint and continuously improve its environmental performance across every aspect of its business. Hasbro focuses its environmental efforts in three key areas: reducing the environmental impacts of products and packaging, partnering with vendors to source and distribute Hasbro products in an environmentally conscious way, and minimizing the environmental footprint of operations.

For example, earlier this year, Hasbro announced that it will begin using plant-based bio-polyethylene terephthalate (PET) for blister packs and plastic windows in its product packaging starting in 2019. This step is one of many advancements the Company has made to enhance the sustainability of its packaging over the past decade. Additional actions include eliminating wire ties in 2010, replacing polyvinyl chloride (PVC) with PET in 2013, and achieving 90 percent recycled or sustainably-sourced paper for packaging and in-box content in 2015. In 2017, Hasbro adopted How2Recycle® labeling on packaging for U.S. and Canada, which helps to provide clear on-package recycling guidance to consumers.

Hasbro uses 100 percent renewable energy and is carbon neutral across its U.S. operations, and has achieved 99 percent across all global operations. In addition, the Company is pursuing a set of ambitious environmental goals for 2025 across its owned/operated facilities (based on a 2015 baseline year), including:

Reduce waste to landfill by 50 percent;

Reduce water consumption by 15 percent;

Reduce energy consumption by 20 percent; and

Reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 20 percent.

Hasbro ranked No. 3 on Newsweek’s 2017 Green Rankings, which assesses the 500 largest publicly-traded companies in the United States on overall environmental performance. The Company was ranked No. 1 on the 100 Best Corporate Citizens list for 2017 by CR Magazine and has been named to the 2018 World's Most Ethical Company® by Ethisphere Institute, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices, and a distinction the company has earned for seven consecutive years.

To learn more about Hasbro's CSR and sustainability efforts, visit www.hasbro.com/csr and read our CSR Report, Playing with Purpose.

About Hasbro

Hasbro (NASDAQ: HAS) is a global play and entertainment company committed to Creating the World's Best Play Experiences. From toys and games to television, movies, digital gaming and consumer products, Hasbro offers a variety of ways for audiences to experience its iconic brands, including NERF, MY LITTLE PONY, TRANSFORMERS, PLAY-DOH, MONOPOLY, BABY ALIVE and MAGIC: THE GATHERING, as well as premier partner brands. Through its entertainment labels, Allspark Pictures and Allspark Animation, the Company is building its brands globally through great storytelling and content on all screens. Hasbro is committed to making the world a better place for children and their families through corporate social responsibility and philanthropy. Hasbro ranked No. 1 on the 2017 100 Best Corporate Citizens list by CR Magazine, and has been named one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies® by Ethisphere Institute for the past seven years. Learn more at www.hasbro.com, and follow us on Twitter (@Hasbro & @HasbroNews) and Instagram (@Hasbro).

© 2018 Hasbro, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

HAS-C

HAS-CSR