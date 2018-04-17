Hong Kong Highways Department Selects Telensa for Yuen Long Smart Street Lighting Pilot

HONG KONG & CAMBRIDGE, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Telensa, the market leader the leader in connected street lighting and smart city applications, today announced that it has been selected by the Highways Department of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government (HKSARG) to deploy its PLANet intelligent street lighting system in a pilot programme led by engineering services group South King-Kum Shing JV to replace about 600 streetlights in Yuen Long Town with wirelessly managed LED lights. The Yuen Long community has a population of 148,000 and is located in the New Territories.

Telensa PLANet is an end-to-end smart street lighting system, consisting of wireless nodes connecting individual lights, a dedicated wireless network owned by the city, and a central management application. The system pays for itself in reduced energy and maintenance costs, improves quality of service through automatic fault reporting, and has the capacity to turn streetlight poles into hubs for smart city sensors. With more than one million lights connected, Telensa PLANet is the world’s most popular connected streetlight system.

“We’re delighted to be working with our partners, the Highways Department of the HKSARG and South King-Kum Shing JV to pilot an efficient, resilient and smart street lighting system for Hong Kong, one that will be responsive to citizens’ needs for decades to come,” said Will Gibson, Founder and Chief Commercial Officer at Telensa. “We’re looking forward to working together in future on low-cost smart city applications, enabled by the city’s lighting network.”

About Telensa

Telensa® makes wireless smart city applications, helping cities around the world save energy, work smarter and deliver more joined-up services for their citizens. Telensa PLANet is the world’s most deployed smart streetlight solution, with a footprint of 1.5 million lights. Building on the compelling business case for its smart streetlighting, the company provides cities and utilities with an open, low-cost platform to add multiple sensor applications.

Telensa’s Low Power Wide Area (LPWA) wireless networks simply attach to light poles. They can provide city or region-wide coverage in a matter of days, and are designed to run reliably for decades. The company is working alongside other leading vendors within ETSI (the European Telecommunications Standards Institute) to develop standards for LPWA networks.

Telensa is also a founding member of ETSI’s City Digital Profile (CDP) that will help accelerate the delivery of integrated citizen services and provide a technology road map for city leaders who will benefit from standardized solutions from their suppliers.