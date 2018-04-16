New Zealand's Largest Supply Chain Collaborator Chooses MercuryGate as its Technology Provider.

CARY, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MercuryGate International, Inc., a leader in Transportation Management System (TMS) solutions, announced today that it has been selected by Kotahi, a logistics firm in New Zealand, to serve as its strategic transportation technology provider. MercuryGate’s single, omni-modal platform, global expertise, and best practices workflows are all factors that influenced Kotahi’s selection.

“We are pleased to have been chosen by Kotahi. Their leadership, vision, and commitment to the country of New Zealand are highly commendable,” said Monica Wooden, CEO and Co-founder, MercuryGate International, Inc. “We look forward to helping Kotahi advance its goals with our unique and innovative omni-modal, global offerings.”

In addition to the TMS, the apparent strength of the MercuryGate team and the breadth of MercuryGate’s complementary products were key factors in Kotahi's decision. Kotahi will look to utilize a number of these products to build a technology platform that is designed to put information in customers' hands and enable proactive decision making and efficient action.

“Kotahi works with exporters, importers and industry partners to ensure that New Zealand maintains a sustainable, secure supply chain to remain competitive on the world stage,” said David Ross, Chief Executive of Kotahi. “Using leading-edge technology, like MercuryGate, is essential to our mission and will enable us to work with our partners to simplify and digitize the supply chain.”

About Kotahi

Kotahi means “standing together as one.” Kotahi was founded by exporters who realized that ocean freight challenges would only be overcome by working together. Kotahi is New Zealand’s largest supply chain collaboration. In 2014, Kotahi entered into separate volume commitment agreements with Maersk Line and the Port of Tauranga. These strategic 10-year alliances are transforming the supply chain in New Zealand’s $95 billion international trade sector.

About MercuryGate

MercuryGate provides powerful transportation management solutions proven to be a competitive advantage for today’s most successful shippers, 3PLs, freight forwarders, brokers and carriers. MercuryGate’s solutions are unique in their native support of all modes of transportation on a single platform including Parcel, LTL, Truckload, Air, Ocean, Rail, and Intermodal. Through the continued release of innovative, results-driven technology and a commitment to making customers successful, MercuryGate delivers exceptional value for TMS users through improved productivity and operational efficiency. MercuryGate offers business intelligence to improve transportation processes, increase customer satisfaction, and reduce costs. Find out why MercuryGate has set the industry standard for the most adaptable, comprehensive transportation solutions suite in the industry at www.mercurygate.com.