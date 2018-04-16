RedLock, Barracuda Join Forces to Help Organizations With a Cloud Threat Defense Strategy

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--From the RSA Conference – RedLock, the Cloud Threat Defense company, and Barracuda Networks Inc., a provider of cloud-enabled security and data protection solutions, today announced their joint efforts to help organizations fulfill their responsibilities in securing public cloud environments. The joint-solution approach offers enterprises the ability to implement a broad Cloud Threat Defense strategy across Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud environments that aligns with the National Institute of Standards and Technology’s Cybersecurity Framework (NIST CSF). The two companies plan several go-to-market initiatives, including joint sales efforts, joint product demonstrations and joint solution collateral development.

“RedLock and Barracuda products fit together to address the security challenges in public cloud computing environments,” said Varun Badhwar, CEO and co-founder at RedLock. “The solutions assist enterprises with addressing the four functions of NIST CSF, which include identifying assets, protecting against threats, detecting security events, and responding to incidents. We’re privileged to work with Barracuda in helping organizations obtain the benefits of public cloud computing.”

Specifically, RedLock and Barracuda deployed together address subcategories within the four functions of NIST CSF by providing the following capabilities:

RedLock continuously discovers assets and profiles applications to provide comprehensive visibility across fragmented cloud environments. The Barracuda Vulnerability Manager service uses this context to identify web application security risks. Protect: Barracuda’s industry-leading CloudGen WAF and CloudGen Firewall implement safeguards that ensure secure delivery of services.

The RedLock platform detects a variety of risks, including whether configurations have drifted away from policy-defined best practices. The platform creates behavioral baselines for each user, and flags deviations to identify issues such as account compromises or insider threats. The platform monitors network traffic and highlights suspicious activity. In addition, hosts that are potentially compromised can be quickly identified. Respond: The joint deployment of RedLock and Barracuda helps prioritize the highest risks, enables rapid investigation, and integrates with enterprise incident response tools such as Slack, Demisto, Splunk, and QRadar.

“The public cloud computing model offers many benefits in a range of areas, but only if security can be assured—and that is unquestionably a responsibility shared by cloud providers and the user organizations,” said Tim Jefferson, VP Cloud at Barracuda. “The goal of working with RedLock is to ease and enhance that process for our mutual customers.”

Learn more about the joint RedLock and Barracuda solution by registering for a webinar at https://blog.redlock.io/redlock-barracuda-nist.

