FireEye and Oracle Collaborate on Cloud Transformation

MILPITAS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: FEYE), the intelligence-led security company, a Gold level member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), today announced a relationship with Oracle to offer additional security services for customers migrating to the cloud. FireEye® Email Security has achieved Powered by Oracle Cloud status and is now available on the Oracle Cloud Marketplace. Additionally, customers can now evaluate FireEye Email Security running on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure via the Oracle Cloud Jump Start demo lab.

“ Based on our extensive frontline experience and global telemetry, we know email is one of the most prevalent and successful attack vectors today,” said Jason Martin, EVP of global engineering and security products, FireEye. “ Email attack campaigns by their very nature are controlled by the adversary and can scale in volume and composition. Customers who deploy FireEye’s email security capabilities utilizing Oracle Cloud Infrastructure will be able to benefit from the scalability of the infrastructure to more rapidly respond to changes in the email threat landscape.”

FireEye Email Security is designed to rapidly detect email based cyber attacks and block some of the most dangerous email threats facing businesses today, including malware-laden attachments and malicious URLs, credential phishing and impersonation attacks. FireEye Email Security can quickly identify threats and minimize false positives by using frontline threat intelligence, freeing security teams to focus on investigating and responding to real attacks.

“ The cloud represents a huge opportunity for our partner community,” said Inderjeet Singh, EVP Global ISV, OEM and Java, Oracle. “ FireEye’s commitment to innovation with the Oracle Cloud and track record of quality execution can help our mutual customers receive cloud-enabled security solutions ready to meet critical business needs.”

The FireEye Email Security solution includes FireEye Helix™ – a security operations platform that connects FireEye and third-party security technologies and augments them with contextual intelligence, automation and case management capabilities. With FireEye Helix, customers can make expert decisions and capture the untapped potential of their security investments.

Oracle Cloud Jump Start enables customers to try pre-configured solutions running on the Oracle Cloud Infrastructure at no cost. The FireEye Email Security demo lab is available today, allowing customers to quickly start learning and evaluating this innovative solution from FireEye.

The Oracle Cloud Marketplace is a one-stop shop for Oracle customers seeking trusted business applications and service providers offering unique business solutions, including ones that extend Oracle Cloud Applications. Oracle Cloud delivers enterprise-grade services at every level of the cloud technology stack including software as a service (SaaS), platform as a service (PaaS), and infrastructure as a service (IaaS).

About FireEye, Inc.

FireEye is the intelligence-led security company. Working as a seamless, scalable extension of customer security operations, FireEye offers a single platform that blends innovative security technologies, nation-state grade threat intelligence, and world-renowned Mandiant® consulting. With this approach, FireEye eliminates the complexity and burden of cyber security for organizations struggling to prepare for, prevent, and respond to cyber attacks. FireEye has over 6,600 customers across 67 countries, including more than 45 percent of the Forbes Global 2000.

About Oracle PartnerNetwork

Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) is Oracle's partner program that provides partners with a differentiated advantage to develop, sell and implement Oracle solutions. OPN offers resources to train and support specialized knowledge of Oracle’s products and solutions and has evolved to recognize Oracle’s growing product portfolio, partner base and business opportunity. Key to the latest enhancements to OPN is the ability for partners to be recognized and rewarded for their investment in Oracle Cloud. Partners engaging with Oracle will be able to differentiate their Oracle Cloud expertise and success with customers through the OPN Cloud program – an innovative program that complements existing OPN program levels with tiers of recognition and progressive benefits for partners working with Oracle Cloud. To find out more visit: http://www.oracle.com/partners.

