IRI and Omnicom Media Group Announce Preferred Partnership for Omnicom Media Group’s Annalect Data and Analytics Division

CHICAGO & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IRI®, a global leader in innovative solutions and services for consumer, retail and media companies, and Omnicom Media Group, the media services division of global advertising, marketing and corporate communications company Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC), today announced a new agreement in which IRI will serve as the preferred consumer packaged goods (CPG) data provider for Annalect, the Omnicom Media Group data and analytics division that supports all Omnicom agencies, including Hearts & Science, PHD and OMD.

As part of this relationship, Omnicom Media Group clients will gain access to the industry’s largest and most granular CPG purchase datasets combined with Annalect’s data environment, enabling the highest level of personalization along with comprehensive insights, planning activation and in-flight measurement. Annalect will have access to multiple datasets, such as point-of-sale and consumer panel data in addition to IRI’s de-identified Verified Audiences data from 350 million national loyalty cards from multiple leading retailers. Annalect will use IRI data for the entire insights, planning, activation and measurement processes, enabling them to better understand their clients’ businesses and consumers, and help them to plan their media buys.

Joe Raaen, director of Global Strategic Partnerships for Annalect, said, “Through this partnership, we are combining our capabilities to create a unique new solution that features the depth and breadth of IRI’s consumer purchase data and Omnicom Media Group’s people-based identity solution. Clients will have preferred access to a capability that delivers dynamic and targeted media to drive business results.”

Andrew Appel, president and chief executive officer for IRI, said, “This strategic partnership enables Omnicom Media Group to deliver increased value to their clients by providing them with unprecedented personalization capabilities based on behavioral insights from 350 million loyalty cards. We’re looking forward to helping Annalect leverage these insights to deliver the most effective and efficient media strategies to their clients.”

Omnicom Media Group clients also will have access to IRI Lift™, a media performance solution that seamlessly integrates IRI’s vast point-of-sale, frequent shopper, causal and media exposure data, allowing Annalect to measure the actual in-store sales lift impact of ad expenditures in real time over the course of a campaign. Combining this offline purchase behavior measurement with Annalect’s proprietary insights will enable a complete, closed-loop solution that translates to enhanced personalized marketing capability.

Helpful Link:

IRI Lift press release: https://www.iriworldwide.com/en-US/Insights/news/IRI-Announces-Enhancements-to-IRI-Lift,-Launching-Lift-for-TV-Solution-to-Measure-the-Impact-of-Tele-en

About the IRI Partner Ecosystem:

IRI fundamentally believes that delivering differentiated growth for clients requires deep, highly integrated partnering with a variety of best-of-breed companies. As such, IRI works closely with a broad range of industry leaders across multiple industries and sectors to create innovative joint solutions, services and access to capabilities to help its clients more effectively collaborate and compete in their various markets, and exceed their growth objectives. IRI is committed to its partnership philosophy and continues to actively enhance its open ecosystem of partners through alliances, joint ventures, acquisitions and affiliations. The IRI Partner Ecosystem includes such leading companies as 84.51°, Adobe, The Boston Consulting Group, comScore, Experian, GfK, Gigwalk, Ipsos, Mastercard Advisors, MaxPoint, Pinterest, Oracle, Research Now, Simulmedia, SPINS, Survey Sampling International, Univision, Viant and others.

About IRI

IRI is a leading provider of big data, predictive analytics and forward-looking insights that help CPG, OTC health care organizations, retailers, financial services and media companies grow their businesses. A confluence of major external events — a change in consumer buying habits, big data coming into its own, advanced analytics and personalized consumer activation — is leading to a seismic shift in drivers of success in all industries. With the largest repository of purchase, media, social, causal and loyalty data, all integrated on an on-demand, cloud-based technology platform, IRI is empowering the personalization revolution, helping to guide its more than 5,000 clients around the world in their quests to remain relentlessly relevant, capture market share, connect with consumers, collaborate with key constituents and deliver market-leading growth. For more information, visit www.iriworldwide.com.

About Omnicom Media Group

Omnicom Media Group (OMG) is the media services division of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC), the leading global advertising, marketing and corporate communications company, providing services to over 5,000 clients in more than 100 countries. Omnicom Media Group includes the full-service media networks Hearts & Science, OMD and PHD; the Annalect data and analytics platform; Resolution Media performance marketing group; and a number of specialty media communications companies.