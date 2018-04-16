IRI and Yieldbot Alliance Expanded to Help Brands Boost Sales

CHICAGO & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IRI® today announced an expanded alliance with Yieldbot, designed to bring deeper, more valuable insights and elevated sales performance to consumer packaged goods (CPG) marketers and retailers. The suite of solutions created through the alliance enhances audience targeting, improves the accuracy of sales lift measurements and enables in-campaign optimization.

The joint effort enables Yieldbot and IRI to integrate all of IRI’s products and solutions — including matched market sales lift studies; IRI ProScores®, one of the industry’s most advanced, purchase-based, predictive shopper insights solutions; and IRI Lift™, the industry’s only on-demand, online-to-offline media sales lift measurement solution — with Yieldbot’s real-time intent platform, IntentRank™. IntentRank, Yieldbot’s machine learning system, recognizes and scores the active motivation of consumers and responds with relevant brand messages to produce superior measured performance.

“The ability to capture consumers’ motivations in the moment to deliver the most relevant message — and then to enable the media to be optimized based on the in-store response of those consumers — is the pinnacle of what marketers are trying to accomplish today,” said Nishat Mehta, president, IRI Media Center of Excellence. “This expanded relationship provides IRI and Yieldbot clients with valuable insights and elevated sales performance while also delivering targeted, relevant and impactful communications to consumers that inspire action.”

IRI’s big data and media solutions, when combined with IntentRank’s machine learning algorithms that identify a shopper’s real-time intent, will bring valuable insights to CPG brands regarding the efficacy of their media spend, as well as a clearer understanding of their shopper audience.

“In IRI, Yieldbot has a partner who values the same things that our clients value: relevancy, brand safety, first-party data and measurement,” said Chris Copeland, president of Yieldbot. “Yieldbot’s ability to identify consumers’ real-time intent and deliver the most relevant message in the moments that matter most, coupled with IRI’s powerful offline purchase data and product set, provides CPG marketers with the tools needed to increase sales performance.”

IRI and Yieldbot joint solutions are immediately available to all clients. To learn how these solutions can help your digital media spend results, please contact David Page at David.Page@IRIworldwide.com.

IRI and Yieldbot Form Alliance Press Release: https://www.iriworldwide.com/en-US/insights/news/Yieldbot-and-IRI-Form-Alliance-to-Help-Brands-Extend-Measurement-of-In-Store-Sales-to-Digital-Advertising

About Yieldbot

Yieldbot is the leader in delivering targeted digital media to drive guaranteed actions. Leveraging real-time consumer intent data, Yieldbot enables brands to connect in the moment of greatest potential influence over a buying decision and to move beyond reliance on desktop-centric, cookie-based ad decisions. Yieldbot’s solutions are all built on a transparent, mobile-first marketplace, along with a suite of proprietary tools that ensure no wasted media and guaranteed performance toward achieving a brand’s desired outcome.

Yieldbot is headquartered in New York with offices in Bentonville, Boston, Chicago, Minneapolis and Portland. For more information, please visit: http://www.yieldbot.com.

About the IRI Partner Ecosystem

IRI fundamentally believes that delivering differentiated growth for clients requires deep, highly integrated partnering with a variety of best-of-breed companies. In pursuit of this philosophy, IRI works closely with a broad range of industry leaders across multiple industries and sectors to create innovative joint solutions, services and access to capabilities that help its clients more effectively collaborate and compete in their various markets and exceed their growth objectives. IRI is committed to its partnership philosophy and continues to actively enhance its open ecosystem of partners through alliances, joint ventures, acquisitions and affiliations. The IRI Partner Ecosystem includes such leading companies as 84.51°, Adobe, The Boston Consulting Group, comScore, Experian, GfK, Gigwalk, Ipsos, Mastercard Advisors, MaxPoint, Pinterest, Oracle, Research Now, Simulmedia, SPINS, Survey Sampling International, Univision, Viant and others.

About IRI

IRI is a leading provider of big data, predictive analytics and forward-looking insights that help CPG, OTC health care, retailer, financial service and media companies grow their businesses. A confluence of major external events — including a change in consumer buying habits, big data’s coming into its own, advanced analytics and personalized consumer activation — is leading to a seismic shift in drivers of success in all industries. With the largest repository of purchase, media, social, causal and loyalty data, all integrated into an on-demand, cloud-based technology platform, IRI is empowering the personalization revolution, helping to guide its more than 5,000 clients around the world in their quests to remain relentlessly relevant, capture market share, connect with consumers, collaborate with key constituents and deliver market-leading growth. For more information, visit www.iriworldwide.com.