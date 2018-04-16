BRS Media’s dotFM Officially Launches Emoji Domains

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BRS Media, a diverse and growing media e-commerce firm that assists traditional and interactive media companies build and brand on the power of the Internet, today announced that dotFM, the .FM Top-Level Domain Registry, has officially launched Emoji based Domain Names. Emoji domain is a domain name with an expressive digital image or icon in it.

“As part of our 20th Anniversary, we are thrilled 'Smiley Face' to officially launch emoji domains under the .FM Top-Level Domain,” remarked George T. Bundy, Chairman & CEO of BRS Media, Inc. “Emoji Branding is the next frontier in Creative Digital Marketing and we look forward to the originality and inspiring usage of emoji domains by dotFM clients. Today emojis are incorporated in all aspects of consumers' online conversations; mobile devices, social media, texting, messaging, and now web domains! dotFM is excited to be one of only a few prime TLDs to support emoji-based domain names.”

dotFM pioneered the 'Industry Specific' domain space over 20 years ago and the .FM Top-Level Domain continues to be on the forefront of innovative technology, with the launch of Emoji based Domain Names. Emoji Domain Names are now available based on Unicode Consortium Emoji Version 5.0 standards using single code point; and allowing a mix of letters and emoji characters under the top-level .FM, as well as the dotRadio extensions, .RADIO.fm and .RADIO.am

Some of the world's most innovative .FM brands include; Overcast.fm, Southwest.fm, CarrieUnderwood.fm, DI.fm, Anchor.fm, Last.fm, Skyrock.fm, Earbud.fm, Rainmaker.fm, Jazz.fm, Panoply.fm, Coca-Cola.fm, Summertime.fm, among thousands more.

The .FM Top-Level Domain as Emoji’s are available directly from dotFM (https://dot.fm), as well as through Retail Registrars (https://get.fm/registrars) like: Go Daddy, HexoNet, Porkbun, iDotz.Net, iheart.ws and many more. Information about .FM Domains, Domain Spotlights, Premium Domains and Emoji Domains are available at https://Get.fm/Emoji

About BRS Media, Inc:

Based in the South of Market district (SoMa) of San Francisco CA, BRS Media (https://brsmedia.fm) was established in 1995, and is celebrating over 20 years Online, featured as one of the fastest growing privately held companies by the SF Business Times and Inc. Magazine for five consecutive years. Its portfolio of leading online properties includes: dotFM® & dotAM®, spotlighting Domain Innovation and Brand Registry Services for media based .FM and .AM domains; dotRadio™ extensions .RADIO.am & .RADIO.fm, Radio's only truly Open & Innovative Domain Extensions and @RADIO.am & @RADIO.fm, Premium Web-based Email Services. dotRadio is a trademark; and dotFM and dotAM are registered trademarks of BRS Media, Inc.