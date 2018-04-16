Lincoln Financial Group Launches Newest Evolution of Its “Responsibility of Love” Advertising Campaign

"Elevator": One of Lincoln Financial Group's two new commercials. Who are you responsible for? Whoever it is, Lincoln can help.

"Laces": One of Lincoln Financial Group's two new commercials. Who are you responsible for? Whoever it is, Lincoln can help.

RADNOR, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lincoln Financial Group (NYSE:LNC) announced today that it has launched the newest evolution of its “Responsibility of Love” advertising campaign, which creates a financial wake-up call by asking “Who are you responsible for?” This one simple, yet powerful question taps into the hearts and minds of consumers, inspiring them to consider if they have done everything possible to plan for and protect the financial futures of those they love the most. New creative includes two emotionally compelling television commercials, as well as robust digital extensions that bring the question of responsibility front and center.

“The campaign illustrates Lincoln’s personal approach to designing financial solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism,” said Kristen Phillips, senior vice president of Corporate Marketing, Communications and Strategy for Lincoln Financial Group. “It is a fresh and optimistic perspective in an industry that often relies on fear to motivate consumers to take action. We are extremely proud of this work, which further strengthens our brand and positions Lincoln as a trusted partner to help consumers achieve their financial goals.”

The launch also extends into social media with new video content, as well as a sweepstakes offer. From April 16, 2018 to June 16, 2018, consumers can upload photos of those for whom they are responsible by tagging Lincoln @lincolnfingroup and using hashtag #WhoImResponsibleForSweeps. Participants will be entered into a random drawing where four individuals will win a $500 gift card. Click here to view contest entry rules.

“Through this campaign, we have an incredible opportunity to help educate and raise awareness among consumers,” said Lisa M. Buckingham, chief human resources officer and head of Brand and Enterprise Communications. “Lincoln offers so many different products and solutions to help meet the unique needs of today’s individuals and families, all of whom have varying financial situations. The common denominator is ensuring we are able to take care of the ones we love the most.”

“Who are you responsible for” is the evolution of the journey that Lincoln Financial began in 2016, with the launch of its “Responsibility of Love” campaign. The company worked with FCB New York, its agency-of-record, on the campaign.

“What makes the question so powerful is that it immediately sparks a mental slideshow of the ones we love most, and it forces us to question if we are, in fact, doing everything we can to ensure they’re taken care of, now and for the foreseeable future,” said Stu Mair, executive creative director, FCB New York. “With Lincoln, love will always be the ultimate motivator.”

About Lincoln Financial Group

Lincoln Financial Group provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. Today, more than 17 million customers trust our retirement, insurance and wealth protection expertise to help address their lifestyle, savings and income goals, as well as to guard against long-term care expenses. Headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania, Lincoln Financial Group is the marketing name for Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) and its affiliates. The company had $253 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2017. Lincoln Financial Group is a committed corporate citizen and was named one of the Forbes Best Employers for 2017, is a member of the Dow Jones Sustainability Index North America, and received a perfect score of 100 percent on the 2018 Corporate Equality Index. Learn more at: www.LincolnFinancial.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram. Sign up for email alerts at http://newsroom.lfg.com.

About FCB Global

FCB (Foote, Cone & Belding) is a global, fully integrated marketing communications company with a heritage of creativity and success dating from 1873. Based on a deeply developed understanding of diversified local markets and global cultures, FCB focuses on creating “Never Finished” campaign ideas for clients that reflect a deep understanding of the brand’s past, a respect for the present and an anticipation of the future potential. With more than 8,000 people in 109 operations in 80 countries, the company is part of the Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE: IPG). Learn more at and follow us on Twitter and Instagram (@FCBglobal) and Facebook (FCB Global).

