Bridg Acquires Relevant Mobile

PHOENIX, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--At the Restaurant Leadership Conference, Bridg, a Los-Angeles based technology company that enables data-driven marketing based on individual buying behavior, today announced it is joining forces with Relevant Mobile, a pioneering POS-integrated mobile app, loyalty and rewards program developer. Together, the companies bring the most complete suite of marketing software to restaurant and retail marketers and their agencies.

Included in the suite is Bridg’s CRM that combines siloed customer data sources such as point-of-sale, emails, SMS, loyalty and others, into single, unified 360º profiles. Bridg 360º profiles are enriched with external and predictive data and then made ready for use in segmentation and audience creation. The suite also offers email marketing, campaign workflow including local store marketing, sales and increment lift measurement and loyalty.

The fusion of Bridg and Relevant Mobile creates a world-class team of over 100 experts in data science, engineering and marketing serving regional concepts to the nation’s largest restaurant brands. Gerrine Pan and Dazhi Chen, Relevant Mobile Co-founders, will remain in leadership roles, continuing to lead the Relevant Mobile team in developing and supporting their products.

“Restaurants and retailers that are loved by their guests have become part of their guests’ lifestyles. The new Bridg suite of products gives marketers the ability to drive transactions by bringing customers in the door and guiding their experience and engagement to help them fall in love with the brand,” said Amit Jain, Founder and CEO of Bridg. “We are really excited to welcome the Relevant Mobile team to our family. Gerrine and Dazhi have built a great product, strong team and delivered industry-leading mobile, loyalty and ordering solutions to the biggest restaurant brands in the U.S.”

Complete Suite of Transaction-Powered Marketing Software for Restaurant & Retail

Bridg software is powered by daily point-of-sale transactions, over time, building 360º profiles for each guest. Data from loyalty, online ordering, email, catering and nearly any other source is supported as well, creating a deeper understanding of each customer. Together, Bridg and Relevant Mobile offer the most complete suite to deliver marketing based on individual behavior on any channel or device:

Target precise audiences and measure daily impact — Powered by Bridg’s 360º customer profiles, the suite includes a CRM solution for building audiences of verified customers beyond loyalty and email for marketing nearly anywhere. Targeting these guests based on individual behavior performs fundamentally better than ‘lookalike’ segmentation. Daily measurement of actual sales transactions includes incremental lift and allows for quick optimization.

— Powered by Bridg’s 360º customer profiles, the suite includes a CRM solution for building audiences of verified customers beyond loyalty and email for marketing nearly anywhere. Targeting these guests based on individual behavior performs fundamentally better than ‘lookalike’ segmentation. Daily measurement of actual sales transactions includes incremental lift and allows for quick optimization. Deliver email marketing driven by guest behavior — The new email platform includes an entirely redesigned experience for creating email campaigns. The one-page builder provides easy message personalization, broad promotions support and powerful local store marketing. Campaign reporting is tied directly to revenue.

— The new email platform includes an entirely redesigned experience for creating email campaigns. The one-page builder provides easy message personalization, broad promotions support and powerful local store marketing. Campaign reporting is tied directly to revenue. Get consumer and business lifecycle analytics across an entire customer base — Bridg 360º customer profiles include an extraordinary level of insights and detail. Each guest has their own historical record correctly associated across multiple payment forms making it possible to know overall customer composition: who is new, regular or has stopped visiting. Get daily updated frequency bands, menu-level performance, loyalty/email participation rates, online order adoption and more.

— Bridg 360º customer profiles include an extraordinary level of insights and detail. Each guest has their own historical record correctly associated across multiple payment forms making it possible to know overall customer composition: who is new, regular or has stopped visiting. Get daily updated frequency bands, menu-level performance, loyalty/email participation rates, online order adoption and more. Quickly launch fully-featured mobile apps — Bridg mobile apps provide loyalty, ordering, mobile payment, guest satisfaction surveys and gift card solutions wrapped in a custom interface that naturally extend a retailer’s brand, creating a space for feedback, dialog and community. Tight integration with the point-of-sale makes for seamless in-store execution and backend data capture.

— Bridg mobile apps provide loyalty, ordering, mobile payment, guest satisfaction surveys and gift card solutions wrapped in a custom interface that naturally extend a retailer’s brand, creating a space for feedback, dialog and community. Tight integration with the point-of-sale makes for seamless in-store execution and backend data capture. Proactively engage and reward the right guests — Create loyalty without unnecessary discounts by using the power of Bridg 360º guest profiles to engage and nurture regular customers at the right time, in the right way. Easily implemented in-store and online, Bridg loyalty is built for trouble-free customer participation in visit-based, point-based, sweepstakes, games and other rewards offers.

“Competition is intense. Restaurants can’t keep up with just rewards programs and great LTOs. They need integrated platforms rooted in quality data to understand individual consumers and their actual interactions with a brand,” said Jain.

“Relevant Mobile has always acutely focused on delivering the best mobile experience to restaurant guests,” said Gerrine Pan, Co-founder of Relevant Mobile. “By combining organizations, we now offer restaurants the ability to supercharge their mobile strategy and loyalty programs—and acquire large numbers of new users quickly—by leveraging Bridg’s suite of software to deliver precision marketing to better performing audiences.”

Founded in 2012 by Jain, Bridg is built around a simple idea: give brick-and-mortar restaurant and retail chains the same level of customer knowledge and ability to digitally engage as data-savvy online retailers like Amazon have. According to Census.gov real world businesses generate 91 percent of U.S. retail sales—empowering marketers at these businesses is Bridg’s passion.

More information on Bridg including its full range of products can be found at https://www.bridg.com. Schedule a demo at https://www.bridg.com/demo.

About Bridg

Bridg is a marketing software company that provides a CRM solution, email and SMS marketing, insights and analytics, mobile app and loyalty program development for restaurants and retailers. Powered by transaction data, Bridg builds unique 360º customer profiles to understand individualized behavior patterns, providing clients with deep data science used to create wide-reaching, effective personalized marketing campaigns that drive traffic and sales in a measurable way. Bridg investors include March Capital Partners, Morpheus Ventures, NextEquity Partners and Visa (NYSE:V).

About Relevant Mobile

Relevant Mobile is a trailblazer in developing customized mobile apps and mobile-centric data- capturing solutions. Focused exclusively on the restaurant industry, Relevant offers a holistic technology platform including loyalty, guest feedback and resolution, ordering, mobile payment, and gift card solutions and much more to help brands better understand and engage with their customers. Relevant Mobile works as a collaborative partner to create a customer experience authentic to its clients’ brands. The result is a customized, white-labeled app with features that make sense for each client’s specific customers.