Master Agent MicroCorp partners with RingCentral to drive enterprise adoption of cloud communications solutions

BELMONT, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG), a leading provider of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions, today announced that MicroCorp, a premier value-added distributor of communications and cloud solutions, has joined its prestigious partner program. Building on its momentum in the channel, RingCentral continues to strengthen its program with strategic partners as enterprise demand for cloud communications solutions continues to rise.

“Our channel partners are seeing a massive shift in the mid-market and enterprise segment where companies are demanding cloud-based communications solutions as they look to enable greater mobility, agility, and interoperability across their organizations,” said Karin Fields, CEO of MicroCorp. “As the industry-recognized leader in global cloud communications, RingCentral is best poised to address the communications and collaboration needs of enterprises worldwide, and we’re thrilled to add them to our product portfolio.”

MicroCorp focuses on training and enabling subagents to simplify the purchase and management of communications and cloud solutions for enterprise customers. With RingCentral, MicroCorp will help channel partners bring the leading cloud communications and collaboration solutions to enterprise customers, enabling them to streamline business workflow and improve overall worker productivity.

“It is no longer a question of if enterprises will transition from legacy on-premises systems to cloud communications and collaboration solutions, it’s happening now across the globe,” said Zane Long, Senior Vice President of Global Channel Sales at RingCentral. “Channel partners are critical in helping enterprises adopt modern communications solutions, as they are their trusted advisors. I have worked closely with Karin Fields over many years, and working with MicroCorp’s national network of agents will provide us with greater access to enterprises migrating to the cloud to realize greater business outcomes.”

RingCentral works with world-class distributors, master agents, and carrier partners to deliver cloud communications and collaboration solutions to global enterprises. Ranked in the CRN 5-Star Partner Program Guide for three years in a row and a leader in the 2017 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Unified Communications as a Service, Worldwide for the third consecutive year, RingCentral provides mobile-first voice, video, conferencing, team messaging, and contact center solutions as a single seamless experience. Easier to manage and more flexible and cost-efficient than legacy, on-premises communications systems, RingCentral’s cloud solutions meet the needs of today’s mobile workforce.

About MicroCorp

MicroCorp is the premier value-added distributor of telecom and cloud solutions. Since 1986, MicroCorp has simplified the purchase and management of telecommunications services for business customers. Today, the MicroCorp People Powered Network is nothing short of the most powerful combination of back-office systems, people and support offerings in the industry. MicroCorp can be your whole back office or an extension of your current team, so you can focus on growing your business profitably. With a portfolio of solutions from more than 75 premier telecom and cloud providers combined with our collaborative back-office portal, Nautilus, we are the trusted, skilled partner for a national network of agents, MSPs, and VARs. For more information on MicroCorp or to become a partner, visit microcorp.com.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) is a leading provider of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. More flexible and cost-effective than legacy on-premises systems, RingCentral empowers today’s mobile and distributed workforce to communicate, collaborate, and connect from anywhere, on any device. RingCentral unifies voice, video, team messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and integrated contact center solutions. RingCentral’s open platform integrates with leading business apps and enables customers to easily customize business workflows. RingCentral is headquartered in Belmont, California, and has offices around the world.

