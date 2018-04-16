SAN RAMON, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--24 Hour Fitness and the University of Pennsylvania’s Behavior Change for Good Initiative (BCFG) announce a game-changing science-based partnership and research study to explore what really motivates gym-goers with the goal of creating lasting habits. The StepUp Program, launching in April 2018, is a science-based interactive digital program developed to encourage more visits to the gym and, ultimately, better health and fitness for life.

The StepUp Program: https://24go.co/stepup

A research study designed to help gym members achieve their fitness goals, the StepUp Program encourages exercise to create long-term, healthy habits. All adult members and future members of 24 Hour Fitness (18+ years of age) are eligible to participate. BCFG’s goal is for 200,000 people to participate in the 28-day program. 24 Hour Fitness members can register for this free program by visiting https://24go.co/stepup.

BCFG Initiative Leaders: Angela Duckworth and Katherine Milkman

Led by Angela Duckworth, Professor of Psychology in the Penn School of Arts and Sciences, and Katherine Milkman, Wharton School Associate Professor of Operations, Information and Decisions, the BCFG Initiative at the University of Pennsylvania unites leaders in the social sciences, medicine, computer science, and neuroscience to solve the problem of enduring behavior change. BCFG connects this world-class scientific team, including Nobel laureates and members of the National Academy of Sciences, with partner organizations to test and improve a behavior change program incorporating the latest insights from researchers. This program focuses on improving people’s daily health decisions.

“We want people to integrate fitness into their lives more regularly and make more visits to the gym,” says Professor Duckworth, Co-Director of BCFG. “So, we’re going to test delivering 28 days of support designed by scientists at Penn and other leading research universities. People will get several diverse types of support that may include videos, educational materials, a scheduling tool, incentives for gym visits, and text reminders about workouts, among other elements.”

For one person, putting out gym clothes the night before works like a charm. For another, it might be a workout buddy that helps with accountability. For a third person, success might require something completely different. With this is mind, the scientists behind StepUp have created a program that can provide customized support with the goal of helping 24 Hour Fitness members reach their health and fitness potential.

Behavior Change Shapes Our Life Outcomes

“Solving the problem of enduring behavior change is our single greatest opportunity to improve lives because countless daily acts like whether we show up for class, how we spend our money, whether we exercise, and what we consume cumulatively shape our life outcomes,” states Professor Katherine Milkman, Co-Director of BCFG. “In the United States today, 40% of premature deaths are caused by behaviors that could be changed, one in three families has no retirement savings at all, and half of college students drop out before earning a degree. Behavioral science has the potential to radically change all these outcomes—and more.”

“StepUp is science in action and every participant’s path will be different,” said Frank Napolitano, President, 24 Hour Fitness. “Through this program, for example, many people will receive personalized support and incentives to keep them on track and engaged. Our ultimate goal is to help create a world of healthier people and this program will be a huge step in that direction.”

“We are delighted to expand our leadership role in the fitness world with this first-of-its-kind partnership with BCFG,” stated Chris Roussos, CEO, 24 Hour Fitness. “Their groundbreaking work will be a game-changer in the education and fitness arena and will help us to better equip our members, and perhaps all consumers worldwide, so they can live their best lives now.”

