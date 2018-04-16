Zone·tv™ Brings SVODS XiveTV and Quark to Xfinity X1

Quark, a new subscription-based on demand service covering the latest advances in science, technology and space exploration, is now available on Comcast’s Xfinity X1 platform.

Quark, a new subscription-based on demand service covering the latest advances in science, technology and space exploration, is now available on Comcast’s Xfinity X1 platform.

SANTA MONICA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zone·tv™, the largest provider of SVOD programming to service providers, today announces Quark and XiveTV, two online subscription video-on-demand services, are now available via Xfinity on Demand on Comcast’s X1 platform. X1 customers can find the services by saying “Quark” and “XiveTV” into their X1 voice remote or by navigating to them in the networks section of Xfinity On Demand. Quark and XiveTV have been developed with Alliant Content, a leading independent programmer of long-form factual film and television shows across digital platforms.

“We are thrilled to bring Quark and XiveTV to Xfinity X1 and to build on a great partnership that enables Comcast customers to enjoy and discover some of the best content on the planet from the best screen in the house: their television,” said Jeff Weber, CEO, zone·tv.

“Zone·tv and Alliant Content’s collaboration lets eternally curious viewers explore the universe - from African wildlife to space - as well as the impacts of history and technology through programming that is truly smart, entertaining and vivid,” said Greg Diefenbach, Managing Director for Alliant Content.

Quark’s ever-growing collection of high-quality programs covers the latest advances in science, technology and space exploration, while XiveTV boasts one of the largest collections of award-winning long-form documentary content to be found anywhere, spanning topics such as wildlife, history, adventure, and the paranormal. On these two services, X1 customers can watch features including:

The Amazing World of Gravity – From the award-winning team that brought you Everything and Nothing and The Secret Life of Chaos comes a unique television event on the astonishing physics of gravity. From Einstein's relativity to quantum mechanics, host Jim Al-Khalili explores one of the most extraordinary phenomena in our universe. (Quark)

From the award-winning team that brought you and comes a unique television event on the astonishing physics of gravity. From Einstein's relativity to quantum mechanics, host Jim Al-Khalili explores one of the most extraordinary phenomena in our universe. Life on Us: A Microscopic Safari – This award-winning show explores the other-worldly creatures that live, compete, feed, and breed on the surface or in the depths of our bodies! (Quark)

This award-winning show explores the other-worldly creatures that live, compete, feed, and breed on the surface or in the depths of our bodies! Hidden Killers – This history-meets-science series reveals the surprisingly deadly everyday objects that have inhabited our homes throughout the ages. ( XiveTV)

– This history-meets-science series reveals the surprisingly deadly everyday objects that have inhabited our homes throughout the ages. ( War Reporter – This powerful documentary demonstrates how photos from conflict zones can disturb us, touch us and move us to action, all because of the stories they tell. ( XiveTV)

– This powerful documentary demonstrates how photos from conflict zones can disturb us, touch us and move us to action, all because of the stories they tell. ( An Eye on You: Citizens under Surveillance – Spying is an ancient affair, but when technology allows for surveillance of everyone, do the rules need to change? (XiveTV)

Quark and XiveTV cost $4.99 a month each. Other zone·tv SVODS available to Comcast customers on X1 include the fitness-focused FitFusion TV; kid-friendly PlayKids and Tumblebooks; and most recently, the nature-focused Lion Mountain TV.

