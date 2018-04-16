Ixia, a Keysight Business, and ReversingLabs Deliver Expanded Threat Coverage

SANTA ROSA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers, and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, today announced that Ixia, a Keysight Business, and ReversingLabs, a leading provider of threat intelligence solutions, have joined forces to deliver daily updates to the Application and Threat Intelligence (ATI) coverage in BreakingPoint. Organizations can now validate their security posture with 20 times more relevant active threat vectors to minimize attack exposure and maximize attack readiness.

The security threat landscape reached new heights in 2017. Over the past year, new threats emerged in the form of cryptocurrency miners and the rapid spread of new malware attacks such as WannaCry and Petya according to Symantec’s 2018 Security Threat Report. McAfee Labs reported that the rates of new malware samples reached 4 per second in Q3 2017.

“The ability to quickly detect and respond to today’s rapidly evolving threat landscape has never been more important,” said Mario Vuksan, Founder and CEO at ReversingLabs. “Our effort with Ixia is a great example of how ReversingLabs’ authoritative File Intelligence Service can support unique solutions that help customers continuously assess their security posture quickly and efficiently.”

The Ixia BreakingPoint test platform simulates real-world legitimate traffic, distributed denial of service (DDoS), exploits, malware, and fuzzing to validate an organization’s security infrastructure. Offering a cloud update service, BreakingPoint enables organizations to search, select, install, and uninstall threat packages to efficiently manage disk space and operationalize their security assessment with automation. In addition, the new threat packages updated every weekday allow users to test specific and relevant domains including financial, healthcare, retail, and supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) with the most recent attacks.

“Organizations must be prepared to protect themselves from the daily onslaught of attacks,” said Sunil Kalidindi, vice president of product management at Ixia. “We are proud to join with ReversingLabs to deliver 20 times expanded malware coverage than before. By simulating new attacks security operations teams can understand the impact of a new risk before it happens.”

The BreakingPoint ATI update service is available to BreakingPoint customers with an active ATI subscription. The feature is enabled for all new customers.

