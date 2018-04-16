Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Awarded $59.0 Million Strategic Contract from U.S. Navy for Next Generation Satellite Earth Station Equipment

MELVILLE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--April 16, 2018-- Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (Nasdaq:CMTL) announced today that during its third quarter of fiscal 2018, its Tempe, Arizona-based subsidiary, Comtech EF Data Corp., which is part of Comtech’s Commercial Solutions segment, received a $59.0 million indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract from the U.S. Naval Warfare Systems Command. The first delivery order for $7.9 million was received and related production has commenced immediately. The contract includes five one-year ordering periods.

The contract specified Comtech EF Data’s SLM-5650B Satellite Modem, SLM-5650B upgrade kits, firmware upgrades and technical support services. The SLM-5650B Satellite Modem is Comtech’s latest generation modem product targeted for critical government and military applications. The SLM-5650B leverages the heritage and feature set of the SLM-5650A modem. The SLM-5650B supports backwards compatibility/inter-operability for existing SLM-5650A networks while providing enhanced performance and an expanded feature set. The commercially available modems will support satellite communications and interoperability across the Navy’s platforms and shore sites.

“This new and strategic contract is a testament to the U.S. Navy’s confidence in Comtech to supply best-in-class satellite communications infrastructure solutions to support mission-critical military communications. We are delighted that we have expanded our relationship with the U.S. Navy and look forward to meeting other operational needs in the future,” commented Fred Kornberg, President and Chief Executive Officer of Comtech Telecommunications Corp.

Comtech EF Data Corp. is the recognized global leader in satellite bandwidth efficiency and link optimization. The advanced communication solutions encompass the Heights Networking Platform, Advanced VSAT Solutions, Satellite Modems, RAN & WAN Optimization, Network & Bandwidth Management and RF products. The Company is recognized as a technology innovator, and has a reputation for exceptional product quality and reliability. The solutions enable commercial and government users to reduce OPEX/CAPEX and to increase throughput for fixed and mobile/transportable satellite-based applications. For more information, visit www.comtechefdata.com.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces and markets innovative products, systems and services for advanced communications solutions. The Company sells products to a diverse customer base in the global commercial and government communications markets.

Certain information in this press release contains statements that are forward-looking in nature and involve certain significant risks and uncertainties.

