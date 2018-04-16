RightBio Metrics Receives Innovative Technology Contract from Vizient, Inc. for RightSpotpH® Indicators

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RightBio Metrics announced its RightSpotpH® indicator has received an innovative technology contract from Vizient, Inc., the largest member-driven health care performance improvement company in the country. The contract was based on a recommendation of the RightSpotpH indicator by one of Vizient’s member-led councils. Innovative technology contracts are reserved for technologies that demonstrate an ability to enhance clinical care or patient safety, and those that improve an organization’s care delivery and business model.

RightBio Metrics makes the only FDA-cleared, CLIA-waived product for confirming gastric acidity of tubes intended to end in the stomach. Though pH paper is used by some facilities, it requires daily calibration, exposes healthcare workers to gastric aspirate and readings can be affected by color of aspirate. What makes the RightBioMetrics pH indicators unique is that they are a fully enclosed, accurate point-of-care test that makes assessing pH easy and safe.

“As a physician who has lost patients to misplaced NG tubes, it has become my lifetime mission to ensure these tubes are placed safely, every time,” says Dr. Paul Gilbert, founder and president of RightBio Metrics. “Pediatric patients are the most vulnerable to tube misplacement, so I am thrilled that Vizient, who has a high percentage of children’s hospitals as members, recognized our pH technology as innovative and has agreed to put it on contract.”

“After a full review of the RightSpotpH indicator, Vizient’s member council agreed this solution offers unique and incremental benefit over other products available on the market today, and recommended it for an innovative technology contract. We are pleased to award this new contract to RightBio Metrics,” said Debbie Archer, director of procurement and leader of Vizient’s Innovative Technology program for suppliers.

Vizient represents a diverse membership base that includes academic medical centers, pediatric facilities, community hospitals, integrated health delivery networks and non-acute health care providers, and represents approximately $100 billion in annual purchasing volume. Through its Innovative Technology Program, Vizient works with member-led councils and task forces to review products. If it is determined that a product is innovative, Vizient may award a contract outside of the competitive bid cycle.

More about RightBio Metrics:

RightBio Metrics is a Phoenix, AZ-based, privately held medical device company whose mission is to eliminate any harm caused by misplaced tubes. The company makes the only FDA cleared/CLIA waived product for confirming gastric acidity for tubes intended to end in the stomach. For more information, please visit www.rightbiometrics.com.