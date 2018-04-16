Arch MI and Mortech Announce New Marksman Integration Delivering Live RateStar Risk-Based Pricing

GREENSBORO, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Arch Mortgage Insurance Company (“Arch MI”), a leading provider of private mortgage insurance (MI) and a wholly owned subsidiary of Arch Capital Group Ltd., today announced the completion of a new integration with Mortech, a Zillow Group business providing mortgage technology solutions to mortgage bankers and secondary market teams, for the Marksman product and pricing engine (PPE).

All users of Mortech Marksman will now have immediate access to Arch MI RateStar, the industry’s only true risk-based pricing solution, without any initial setup requirements. Live RateStar quotes will also be included in all best-execution mortgage insurance queries. For added flexibility, RateStar will also be available through Mortech’s Application Programming Interfaces (APIs).

“We are pleased to announce our successful partnership with Mortech,” said Chris Hovey, Arch MI’s Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. “As the only MI company providing live MI quotes and eligibility information to users of the Mortech Marksman platform, we believe this integration will enhance their customer experience and promote a smooth, efficient workflow. Arch MI is committed to bringing our most accurate and competitive pricing to the platforms that our customers use to price MI.”

“By partnering with Arch MI, we’re able to unify mortgage industry vendors for more streamlined originations that empower both loan officers and consumers with more information earlier in the homebuying process,” said Doug Foral, General Manager of Mortech. “As consumers become more comfortable with the concept of shopping for a mortgage loan, those lenders that are readily able to provide the most accurate and complete quotes for a better overall customer experience will have a competitive advantage.”

About Arch MI

Arch Capital Group Ltd.’s US mortgage insurance operation, Arch MI, is a leading provider of private insurance covering mortgage credit risk. Headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina, Arch MI's mission is to protect lenders against credit risk, while extending the possibility of responsible homeownership to qualified borrowers. Arch MI’s flagship mortgage insurer, Arch Mortgage Insurance Company, is licensed to write mortgage insurance in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. For more information, please visit archmi.com.

About Mortech

Mortech supplies thousands of mortgage professionals with a number of services and tools, such as all-in-one pricing, rate notification, prospect management tools, custom rate sheets, loan product eligibility and guideline services. Founded in 1987, Mortech is based in Lincoln, Nebraska, and is owned and operated by Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z and ZG). For more information, visit: http://www.mortech.com/.

