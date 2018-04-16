WellRight and Marquee Health Team Up to Make Wellness Coaching Free for Employees and Families

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--For many companies that offer wellness programs to employees, creating lasting change in employee behavior is an ongoing challenge. WellRight, a leading provider of corporate wellness programs, and Marquee Health, a top provider of health and wellness services, believe they have the solution: free wellness coaching—not just for employees, but for the families of employees as well.

The two companies have been partnering together since 2016 to provide Marquee Health wellness coaching for employees participating in a WellRight wellness program. The introduction of free coaching for employees and their families marks an enhancement of that relationship, which both companies believe will dramatically improve the results employers see from their wellness programs.

“This combined offering increases coaching effectiveness in two ways,” says Jonathon Short, President of Marquee Health. “First, combining coaching with WellRight’s platform to track activity between coaching sessions dramatically increases positive outcomes. It also gives our coaches visibility into what’s happening in between sessions, allowing them to do quick follow up communications as necessary. Second, extending coaching to employees’ families at no additional cost helps the entire family learn to make healthier choices—significantly increasing the odds that the employee’s new healthy habits will stick.”

Tad Mitchell, President and CEO of WellRight, sees coaching as a way to help people grow. “One of the reasons we partnered with Marquee Health is that their coaches are trained to coach on all aspects of wellness, not just physical wellness but also emotional, social, occupational, financial, and purpose,” he says. “That’s why we call them ‘life coaches.’ For example, the last several months my coach has been helping me with my goal to better understand other people—something that will have a huge impact on my life and overall wellness.”

Employees and their families can access the WellRight online portal to connect with a Marquee Health coach. To start, WellRight recommends members complete the Health Assessment, which analyzes six key dimensions of comprehensive well-being: physical, emotional, financial, social, occupational, and purpose—identifying areas where coaching might help the member. Coaching sessions are conducted via phone, email, or video call, and schedules are built around the member’s availability. Coaches help the member determine their well-being goals, develop a plan for achieving those goals, and then execute that plan—all with a gentle nudge of accountability to help drive success.

To learn more about the WellRight wellness program with Marquee Health wellness coaching, visit www.wellright.com or email info@wellright.com.

About WellRight:

WellRight delivers complete corporate wellness programs that address the six key dimensions of holistic health: physical, emotional, financial, social, occupational, and purpose. The program is easy to access via the WellRight online portal, smartphone apps (both Android and iOS), or text messaging, with integrations available for most wearables, fitness apps, and other wellness vendors. Every aspect of the program has been carefully designed to make well-being a lasting habit and includes variety and flexibility of customizable group and personal wellness challenges, a comprehensive Health Assessment, free coaching for employees and their families, clear progress bars to track results, and fun and customizable reward structures to build and maintain motivation and engagement. Learn more at www.wellright.com.

About Marquee Health

At Marquee Health, we have a collective passion for getting people healthy. We provide employers with a suite of health and wellbeing programs that support the improvement and maintenance of a healthy lifestyle. Health coaching and behavior modification, provided by our National Board Certified Health & Wellness Coaches (NBC-HWC), is at the core of each of our successful solutions. For more information, visit www.marqueehealth.com or email info@marqueehealth.com.