MY Imports USA Signs a License Agreement with Real Madrid Football Club

SECAUCUS, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MY Imports USA has announced today it has signed a licensing contract with Real Madrid Football Club for new product lines including first aid products, joint supports, razors, hand sanitizer and water bottles. They have full licensing and distribution rights for USA and Canada for these items.

“In line with our company strategy, Investment 2020, and our ambitious goals for the year of 2018, we have continued to expand our brand investments and licenses. Adding Real Madrid Football Club to the MY Imports family further expands our reach of products and licenses, which currently includes XTRA®, TAG®, Moth Shield®, Ultra Max® and other controlled trademarks. With this licensing agreement, we aim to become one of the largest suppliers of Real Madrid products in North America as we excitedly await World Cup 2018,” said Fahim Ibrahimi, Chief Executive Officer of MY Imports USA.

About MY Imports USA:

Headquartered in Secaucus, New Jersey, MY Imports USA is a manufacturer, distributor and marketer of consumer packaged goods, health and beauty products, household items, and general merchandise. The company’s customers comprise of over 32,000 chain store doors; 30,000 independent retailers, and over 600 distributors. MY Imports USA is privately held and actively engaged in acquiring and licensing well-known brands.