BluVector, Endace Announce Partnership at RSA to Provide Security Operations Centers with Fast, Confident Attack Detection, Analytics and Response Solution

AI-driven network security company BluVector and high-speed network recording, playback and analytics hosting company Endace today announced a partnership to host BluVector® Cortex™ advanced threat detection on Endace's EndaceProbe Analytics Platform. The two companies will showcase the combined solution at RSA Conference in San Francisco at BluVector's Booth 1615, South Expo.

The solution gives both network operations (NetOps) and security operations (SecOps) highly effective AI-based threat detection alongside the definitive packet-level evidence they need to make better-informed and more confident decisions to resolve issues quickly.

“The sophistication and evolution of today’s cyber adversaries continues to accelerate, as does the number of successful intrusions. This makes network security even more important in today’s connected world,” said Stuart Wilson, CEO, Endace. “But an intrusion doesn’t have to lead to a major breach or cyber incident. The partnership between BluVector and Endace combines state-of-the-art threat detection with the accurate packet-level evidence needed to investigate, respond to and neutralize cyber intruders quickly and efficiently.”

The combined solution collects information from thousands of disparate data sources, then analyzes and prioritizes the data and events. The resulting information becomes instantly available to SecOps teams, delivering the contextual data they need to quickly understand the threat and its severity. Endace’s powerful API integration with BluVector streamlines investigations, allowing analysts to swiftly click from an alert directly to the related packet history to see precisely what transpired.

Customers can deploy BluVector Cortex directly onto EndaceProbes, a hosting platform for analytics applications. This eases installation and maintenance for customers by allowing them to deploy a common hardware platform that combines full packet capture with the ability to host BluVector’s advanced threat detection solution alongside other network security and performance analytics solutions.

“Information security teams must increase their visibility and analytics capabilities to detect intruders faster and respond to them quickly and efficiently to avoid high-impact cyber incidents,” said Kris Lovejoy, CEO of BluVector. “Our partnership with Endace brings together the best in the ability to flag, record and replay attacks so IT and security teams have sufficient quality information about the incident, the data and systems affected, and the company’s relative exposure to respond accurately. And they have all this capability on a single platform.”

This solution is available immediately; contact Endace sales (sales@endace.com) or BluVector sales (sales@bluvector.io) for more information.

About BluVector

Based in Arlington, Virginia, BluVector is revolutionizing network security with state-of-the-art AI, sensing and responding to the world's most sophisticated threats in real time. With the unmatched advantage of eight years of work with the US Intel Community and their threat data, only BluVector has the proven ability to protect against emerging threats on average 13 months in advance. Stop waiting for breaches to happen. Get ahead of the threat. Visit www.bluvector.io.

About Endace

For more than 15 years, Auckland, New Zealand company, Endace, has provided solutions to monitor and protect some of the world’s largest, most complex networks. Endace’s multifunctional Analytics Platform can host 3rd-party network analytics applications while simultaneously recording 100% accurate Network History, enabling fast, accurate detection, investigation and analysis of network security and performance issues.

Endace’s open platform enables agile deployment of analytics functions and dramatically reduces OPEX and CAPEX costs by consolidating datacenter hardware. Hosted applications can analyze live or historical traffic. Global customers include banks, healthcare, telcos, broadcasters, retailers, web giants, governments and military.

To learn more visit https://www.endace.com/.