Michigan’s Clark Construction Company Moves to DESTINI Estimator Preconstruction Solution

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Beck Technology, leading software and service firm for the commercial design and construction industry, announced that the Clark Construction Company selected DESTINI® Estimator as its new enterprise-wide preconstruction platform.

Headquartered in Lansing, Michigan, Clark Construction Company is a 70+ year old contractor firm recognized as one of Michigan’s leading construction companies and ranked No. 333 among the 2017 ENR Top 400 Contractors. The company was first introduced to Beck Technology in 2006 and has been a user of Beck Technology’s DESTINI Profiler solution since then.

Clark Construction Company made the switch to DESTINI Estimator, from its legacy estimating solution which they had in place for more than two decades, to further enhance their preconstruction capabilities.

The multi-year enterprise agreement will enable the company to utilize the DESTINI suite of products in all of its preconstruction efforts.

“Over the years we have developed a great friendship and working relationship with the team at Beck Technology," said Garry Myers, Director of Preconstruction for Clark Construction Company. "I am very excited to enhance our preconstruction offerings with the integrated solution provided by DESTINI Estimator. We have been keeping our eyes on this software for some time and felt that it adds a ton of value to our preconstruction process. As our business continues to grow, Estimator will enable us to do takeoffs and estimates more efficiently, communicate our analysis to our owners in a more visual way, and be able to easily use our cost history to enhance our customers' decision making processes.”

“Beck Technology has worked with Garry and the Clark Construction Company team for many years and I am thrilled to continue our efforts as they are added to our growing Estimator customer base," said Stewart Carroll, President at Beck Technology. "Garry has been instrumental in providing feedback and enhancement suggestions on DESTINI Profiler for many years. We know it’s a significant decision to change preconstruction solutions and we are honored that Clark Construction Company made the decision to switch from their legacy platform to Estimator.”

Beck Technology empowers the AEC industry to make smarter choices through innovative software solutions and expert consulting. Clients, ranging from government agencies to Fortune 500 companies as well as local, regional, and global construction firms, count on Beck Technology tools to conceptualize and estimate projects with unmatched speed, precision, and customization. Beck Technology’s DESTINI Profiler software is in use by 40 percent of the ENR Top 400 General Contractors and its DESTINI Estimator software is the only purpose-built platform created exclusively for architects, owners, and developers. Visit www.beck-technology.com, call 888-835-7778, or follow @BeckTechnology.