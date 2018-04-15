Partner Communications Announces a Collaboration with Amazon Prime Video in Israel

ROSH HA'AYIN, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Partner Communications Company Ltd. ("Partner" or the "Company") (NASDAQ and TASE: PTNR), a leading Israeli communications operator announces today a first of its kind collaboration agreement in Israel between Amazon Prime Video and Partner TV. Partner TV customers now have direct access to the Amazon Prime Video service on Partner TV set top box, which offers access to view a broad selection of global content and Amazon Prime original content, including TV series and movies.

Partner TV is the first and only television service in Israel to offer Amazon Prime Video application on a set top box and the first OTT (Over the Top) service in the world to support this application on an Android TV set top box.

