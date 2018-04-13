Foresters Asset Management Announces Proposed Changes to imaxx™ Global Equity Growth Fund

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Foresters Asset Management Inc., the manager of the imaxx Global Equity Growth Fund (the “Fund"), announced today that it will seek the approval of unitholders to change the Fund to a global equity balanced mandate. The manager proposes to rename the Fund as the imaxx Global Fixed Pay Fund and to change the investment objective of the Fund to the following:

The imaxx Global Fixed Pay Fund's investment objective is to generate long term capital appreciation and income by investing primarily in a combination of equity and fixed income investments from around the world.

A special meeting of unitholders to consider the proposed change will be held on or about May 15, 2018. If the change is approved, the Fund will have a global equity balanced mandate and the manager anticipates that the risk rating will change from medium, to low to medium.

About Foresters Asset Management Inc. (“FAM”)

FAM offers six imaxxFunds™ to Canadian investors – featuring core fund offerings from an investment manager with a proven performance track record. In total FAM oversees approximately $10 billion1 in retail, institutional, third party and asset liability matching investments.

About Foresters Financial

Foresters Financial™ is an international financial services provider with more than three million clients and members in Canada, the United States and the United Kingdom. Foresters Financial provides investment, life insurance, savings and retirement solutions that help families achieve their financial goals and make a lasting difference in their lives and communities.

