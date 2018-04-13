Orion Engineered Carbons Plans to Install Innovative Pollution Control Technology at Its Louisiana Plant

LUXEMBOURG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE: OEC), a leading worldwide supplier of specialty and high-performance Carbon Black, today announced that it has signed a contract with Haldor Topsoe (Lyngby, Denmark; www.topsoe.com) to install Topsoe’s sustainable emissions control technology, SNOX, in a Carbon Black production plant for the first time.

By combining Topsoe’s proven SNOX system with Orion’s capabilities in Carbon Black, the technology will remove SOx, NOx and dust particles from tail gases at Orion’s Ivanhoe, Louisiana, plant and reach the standard required by the U.S. EPA as a result of a settlement to install certain control equipment at its facilities in the United States.

“Orion is committed to environmentally friendly operation of its facilities,” said Jack Clem, CEO of Orion. “Our extensive research determined that the Haldor Topsoe SNOX system, suitably adapted by our technical teams over the last several years, was the most dependable and cost effective means of meeting or exceeding the requirements we now face.”

Orion also is planning a cogeneration facility at the Ivanhoe Plant to utilize energy from the production process to supply electricity for this new control technology, the current manufacturing processes and for the surrounding communities. Discussions with the local electricity utility are underway.

About Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE: OEC)

Orion is a worldwide supplier of Carbon Black. We produce a broad range of Carbon Blacks that include high-performance Specialty Gas Blacks, Furnace Blacks, Lamp Blacks, Thermal Blacks and other Carbon Blacks that tint, colorize and enhance the performance of polymers, plastics, paints and coatings, inks and toners, textile fibers, adhesives and sealants, tires, and mechanical rubber goods such as automotive belts and hoses. Orion runs 14 global production sites and four Applied Technology Centers. The group has approximately 1,434 employees worldwide. For more information please visit our website www.orioncarbons.com.

