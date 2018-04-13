6fusion Launches New Program Backed by Winthrop to Switch Any IT Infrastructure to Pay-as-You-Go Consumption

RALEIGH, N.C. & MINNETONKA, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--6fusion and Winthrop Resources Corporation (Winthrop), a division of TCF Bank and an indirect subsidiary of TCF Financial Corporation (TCF) (NYSE: TCF), today announced a new program allowing companies to rapidly switch their IT investments to true pay-as-you-go consumption. The new service is designed for companies that urgently want the financial benefits of cloud computing, but wish to keep the flexibility and control of on premise infrastructure.

Customers can now consume any combination of old and new IT infrastructure on a pay-as-you-go basis merely by installing 6fusion's vendor-agnostic metering software in their datacenter. Winthrop uses 6fusion’s unique ability to standardize and meter IT capacity to report usage for the innovative new capital financing arrangement. Unlike existing vendor-based approaches, with 6fusion and Winthrop, companies can immediately switch both existing and new infrastructure investments to cloud-like billing.

“Paying for IT infrastructure according to its capacity is like paying for electricity by the size of your house. Nobody does that,” said John Cowan, CEO of 6fusion. “Traditional IT procurement works this way, but it’s only a matter of time before all IT infrastructure is truly pay-as-you-go. Our program, combined with the capital financing capabilities of Winthrop delivers an end-to-end solution to ever-changing technology needs for businesses.”

Paul Gendler, president and CEO of Winthrop Resources Corporation, added: “Our team surveyed the market and discovered a consistent message from customers – aligning cost with consumption of private IT infrastructure is a game changer. 6fusion technology unlocks this possibility.”

Seattle based 6fusion Certified Program Reseller CB Technologies agrees. “There is no other solution like this in the market,” added company President Jason Mendenhall. “Aligning consumption and cost is a big priority for our customers in 2018.”

6fusion and Winthrop's new program is fully consumption-based, meaning there are no monthly minimums or charges for unused capacity. Billing is through a SaaS website that provides customers with real-time visibility into their consumption, eliminating the need for complicated billing audits or reviews. The platform also integrates with leading IT financial software to simplify chargebacks enterprise-wide.

The unique program allows companies to align their spending and manage cash flow based on technology usage rather than a bulk spend. Companies benefit from payment flexibility that is modeled after cloud-based services while maintaining their infrastructure on-premise and preserving legacy investments.

Enterprise customers and resellers can read more about the solution and sign up for more information by emailing info@6fusion.com or visiting www.6fusion.com/pay-as-you-go-consumption.

About 6fusion

6fusion was founded in 2010 with a bold vision to transform the IT supply chain into a real Utility – ubiquitous, pervasive, and fully price transparent. 6fusion invented the first true metric for IT infrastructure, the Workload Allocation Cube (WAC), to enable ‘apples-to-apples’ vendor agnostic measurement and metering of IT infrastructure. Today, the 6fusion platform enables customers to Buy, Operate, and Sell IT capacity just like any other Utility.

About TCF

TCF is a Wayzata, Minnesota-based national bank holding company. As of December 31, 2017, TCF had $23.0 billion in total assets and 320 bank branches in Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Colorado, Wisconsin, Arizona and South Dakota providing retail and commercial banking services. TCF, through its subsidiaries, also conducts commercial leasing and equipment finance business in all 50 states and commercial inventory finance business in all 50 states and Canada. For more information about TCF, please visit http://ir.tcfbank.com.

About Winthrop

Winthrop Resources Corporation is a wholly-owned subsidiary of TCF Bank and provides financial solutions that make how you pay for and use technology a competitive differentiator for your business. Founded in 1982 and one of the largest bank-owned technology finance companies in the U.S., Winthrop serves a growing client base across all industries with custom-crafted lease, utility and as-a-service financial offerings leveraging award-winning client care processes and lifecycle management capabilities.

