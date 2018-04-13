Balfour Beatty Communities Selected to Manage Mainstreet at Conyers

MALVERN, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Balfour Beatty Communities today announced it has been selected to manage Mainstreet at Conyers, a 192-unit market rate apartment community located in Conyers, Georgia. The Philadelphia-based residential real estate investment and management company will deliver management services for the property as part of its wide-ranging relationship with the property’s owner, Apex One Investment Partners.

Mainstreet at Conyers offers one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plan options averaging more than 1,100 square feet and featuring open layouts, ample closets, private patio/balcony and optional garage and storage unit space. Common area amenities include a fitness center, pool, sundeck and grilling stations, playground and laundry facility.

Located at 1501 Renaissance Drive in Conyers, Mainstreet at Conyers delivers easy access to I-20 and the Atlanta metro area. The area offers a superior suburban lifestyle with beautiful parks, premier shopping destinations, historical appeal and abundant recreational amenities.

"Balfour Beatty Communities was the natural choice to manage Mainstreet at Conyers given their extensive footprint in Georgia and proven management experience,” said Tim Burns, principal for Apex One Investment Partners. “We’re excited to work with them on this acquisition and continue to build our partnership."

About Balfour Beatty Communities

Balfour Beatty Communities, LLC is a diversified real estate services company delivering development, design, financing, construction, renovation, property and facilities management services in the multifamily, student and military housing sectors. A leader in the industry, Balfour Beatty Communities has more than 50,000 residential units and $6 billion in real estate assets under management and has developed or renovated more than 29,000 units with a total value of close to $4 billion. Headquartered outside Philadelphia, PA, Balfour Beatty Communities has more than 1,200 employees and is a subsidiary of Balfour Beatty Investments, Inc.

Balfour Beatty Investments is part of Balfour Beatty plc, a global leader in construction services, support services, and infrastructure investment.