Comcast and Netflix Expand Partnership Following Successful Xfinity X1 Integration

PHILADELPHIA & LOS GATOS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Comcast and Netflix today announced an expansion of their partnership that will provide Comcast the ability to include a Netflix subscription in new and existing Xfinity packages. In 2016, Comcast launched Netflix on the X1 platform, offering customers a fully integrated entertainment experience featuring voice control and seamless access to the Netflix service. Netflix has quickly become one of the most popular voice searches and highly-viewed services on the platform; and among households watching Netflix on X1, X1 has quickly become the most used platform for Netflix viewing.

“Netflix offers one of the most popular on demand services and is an important supplement to the content offering and value proposition of the X1 platform,” said Sam Schwartz, Chief Business Development Officer, Comcast Cable. “Netflix is a great partner, and we are excited to offer its services to our customers in new ways that provide them with more choice, value and flexibility. The seamless integration of Netflix with the vast Xfinity entertainment library on X1 present a unique and comprehensive experience for customers.”

Comcast has integrated the Netflix service with the X1 user experience, enabling customers to easily browse and access the entire Netflix service, including TV shows, films, documentaries, stand-up comedy, kid’s titles and a robust catalog of Ultra HD 4K and HDR programming—alongside the live, on demand, DVR and web video from hundreds of networks, studios and digital brands available with their Xfinity TV subscription. Customers can search with the X1 voice remote, browse by TV series, movie, network, or actor on Xfinity On Demand, or explore recommendations across broadcast, cable, premium and Netflix content. On X1, customers can watch the NBA Playoffs live, catch up on Stranger Things, set their DVR to record the newest season of The Walking Dead and check their security cameras or voicemail, all in one place.

“Our partnership with Comcast on Xfinity X1 has brought easy access to Netflix for our mutual customers,” said Bill Holmes, global head of business development for Netflix. “By speaking into or browsing with the X1 remote, millions of customers have found the perfect thing to watch on Netflix. We can’t wait to introduce more X1 customers to Netflix with Xfinity’s new packaged offers.”

Comcast will launch a variety of initial offers this month that include a Netflix subscription. Offers and availability will vary by market and be open to new and existing customers. Netflix-related billing will be handled directly by Comcast, giving customers one, simple monthly statement.

The Emmy-award winning X1 platform is in 60 percent of Comcast video customer homes. For more information about X1, interested customers can visit www.xfinity.com/X1. To learn more about Netflix on X1, visit www.xfinity.com/netflix.

