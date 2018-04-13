High Park Company™ Announces Agreement to Supply Yukon Liquor Corporation with Non-Medical Cannabis

TORONTO & WHITEHORSE, Yukon--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tilray Canada Ltd. (“Tilray”) announced today that the company has signed an agreement with the Yukon Liquor Corporation (YLC) to supply the territory with a diverse array of cannabis products in anticipation of legalization later this year. Tilray will fulfill the agreement through its affiliate High Park Company (“High Park”), which was formed to produce and distribute a broad-based portfolio of adult-use cannabis brands and products.

“We are proud that the Yukon Liquor Corporation has selected us as a supplier for the territory,” said Adine Fabiani-Carter, Chief Marketing Officer at High Park. “Our goal is to deliver on the high expectations that Canadians have of us by cultivating and distributing a portfolio of world-class adult-use products that will lead the market in quality, excellence and craftsmanship.”

The supply agreement secures a safe, regulated supply of cannabis products to Yukon from High Park, an affiliate of Tilray, an internationally-recognized federally-licensed producer of medical cannabis trusted for its commitment to quality, compliance and responsibility.

“As we prepare for the legalization of cannabis, we are pleased to announce this supply agreement with High Park as one of our main licensed producers,” Minister responsible for the Yukon Liquor Corporation John Streicker said.

Under the terms of the agreement, Tilray will supply YLC through High Park with a variety of new and established cannabis brands and products once the federal government legalizes non-medical consumption. Yukon will receive product under the terms outlined in the agreement. Tilray-branded medical products will continue to be sold exclusively in pharmacies and online through the Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations (ACMPR).

About High Park Company

High Park Company was established to develop, sell, and distribute a broad-based portfolio of cannabis brands and products.

About Tilray®

Tilray is a global pioneer in cannabis, cultivation, processing and distribution currently serving tens of thousands of patients in ten countries spanning five continents.