Camping World Announces Deal to Acquire Cullum & Maxey Camping Center in the Nashville, TN Market

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CWH) (“Camping World”), the nation’s largest network of RV-centric retail locations, announced that an agreement has been signed to acquire Cullum & Maxey Camping Center located in Nashville, Tennessee.

“For over 60 years, Cullum & Maxey Camping Center has earned its customer’s business by providing quality products and service backed with a highly experienced team and reliable RV care,” said Marcus Lemonis, Chairman of Camping World. “Attention to details and has made Cullum & Maxey a leader in the RV industry and we look forward to the entire team joining our network of RV SuperCenters.”

The acquisition of Cullum & Maxey Camping Center is in line with Camping World’s future growth plans and the company expects to soon announce several additional markets of expansion throughout the country in 2018.

Camping World currently operates three Tennessee locations in Chattanooga, Knoxville and Nashville, with all locations specializing in service, RV sales and retail accessories. With the acquisition of Cullum & Maxey Camping Center, the company will further expand the market footprint by increasing Camping World’s presence in the state of Tennessee to four RV SuperCenters.

“We are well-positioned to remain a leader in the RV industry as it continues to evolve,” said Brent Moody, Chief Operating Officer of Camping World. “The addition of Cullum & Maxey Camping Center will allow us to expand our footprint in the state of Tennessee while continuing to deliver a high standard of customer service and integrity in the industry.”

Camping World is always looking for seasoned and professional RV sales associates, technicians, and retail support to assist with locations across the country. Individuals interested in applying for a position with Camping World may visit http://www.campingworldcareers.com/.

About Camping World Holdings

Camping World Holdings, headquartered in Lincolnshire, Illinois, is the leading outdoor and camping retailer, offering an extensive assortment of recreational vehicles for sale, RV and camping gear, RV maintenance and repair and the industry’s broadest and deepest range of services, protection plans, products and resources. Since the Company's founding in 1966, Camping World has grown to become one of the most well-known destinations for everything RV, with over 140 retail locations in 36 states and a comprehensive e-commerce platform. Coupled with an unsurpassed portfolio of industry-leading brands including Erehwon Mountain Outfitters, Gander Outdoors, Good Sam, Overton’s, The House, Uncle Dan’s and Windward/W82, Camping World Holdings has become synonymous with outdoor experiences. Camping World’s stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "CWH".

For more information, visit www.CampingWorld.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 concerning Camping World and other matters. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release may be forward-looking statements. Statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, business strategy and plans and objectives of management for future operations are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as ‘‘may,’’ ‘‘will,’’ ‘‘should,’’ ‘‘expects,’’ ‘‘plans,’’ ‘‘anticipates,’’ ‘‘could,’’ ‘‘intends,’’ ‘‘targets,’’ ‘‘projects,’’ ‘‘contemplates,’’ ‘‘believes,’’ ‘‘estimates,’’ ‘‘predicts,’’ ‘‘potential’’ or ‘‘continue’’ or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. The forward-looking statements in this press release are only predictions. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our business, financial condition and results of operations. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. You should carefully consider the risks and uncertainties that affect our business, including those described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this communication. Except as required by applicable law, we do not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of any new information, future events or otherwise. You are advised, however, to consult any further disclosures we make on related subjects in our public announcements and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.